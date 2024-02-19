 Best fashion moments from the BAFTA 2024 red carpet - Hindustan Times
News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / 5 best-dressed celebrities from the BAFTA 2024 red carpet

5 best-dressed celebrities from the BAFTA 2024 red carpet

ByShweta Sunny
Feb 19, 2024 05:34 PM IST

Here’s a dekko of the show-stopping sartorial moments from the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held at the Royal Festival Hall, London

Fiery in red

Margot Robbie dons a strapless pink and black gown from Armani Privé at BAFTA 2024(Photo: Reuters)
Dua Lipa in a red Valentino floor-length gown at BAFTA 2024(Photo: Reuters)
Dua Lipa in a red Valentino floor-length gown at BAFTA 2024(Photo: Reuters)

Singer Dua Lipa stunned in a red Valentino floor-length gown, featuring an A-line silhouette, a halter neckline and flare. A matching semi-sheer cape added a dash of drama to the outfit. Lipa rounded off with bronzed makeup that complemented her fiery red hair.

Old Hollywood glam

Margot Robbie dons a strapless pink and black gown from Armani Privé at BAFTA 2024(Photo: Reuters)

Actor Margot Robbie showed how to nail the red carpet style effortlessly in this Armani Privé gown. The strapless black and Barbie-pink ball gown featured shimmering black sequins, a figure-hugging silhouette and a floor-length hem. The actor opted for statement earrings and minimal glam to finish off the look.

Gothic romance

Naomi Campbell donned a black layered, ruffled A-line dress from Chanel’s fall/winter 2023 Couture collection at BAFTA 2024(Photo: Reuters)
Naomi Campbell donned a black layered, ruffled A-line dress from Chanel’s fall/winter 2023 Couture collection at BAFTA 2024(Photo: Reuters)

Model Naomi Campbell stirred things up as she caught eyeballs in a black layered, ruffled A-line dress from Chanel’s fall/winter 2023 Couture collection. Campbell paired the outfit with a black hooded cape and finished off with a timeless bob fringed haircut and dramatic smokey eyes.

Winning in white

Ryan Gosling in a well-tailored white Gucci suit featuring a maroon outline at BAFTA 2024 (Photo: Instagram)
Ryan Gosling in a well-tailored white Gucci suit featuring a maroon outline at BAFTA 2024 (Photo: Instagram)

Actor Ryan Gosling served looks in a well-tailored white Gucci suit featuring a maroon outline. He went all-white in the custom single-breasted wool outfit, styled with a white shirt and matching pants. Black dress shoes and a side-parted hairdo rounded off the look.

Feathered fashion

Taylor Russell in a white cut-out dress with ostrich feather details from Loewe at the BAFTA 2024 red carpet(Photo: AFP)
Taylor Russell in a white cut-out dress with ostrich feather details from Loewe at the BAFTA 2024 red carpet(Photo: AFP)

Actor Taylor Russell made her red carpet comeback at the BAFTAs in a cut-out dress from Loewe. She grabbed eyeballs with the ostrich feather detail at the waistline. She kept the look simple by accessorising with a pair of diamond earrings.

