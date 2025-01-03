6 things you should know about Rosita Missoni and her luxury label

Rosita Missoni, the co-founder of the iconic fashion house Missoni, has passed away at 93. Known as the pioneer of colourful knitwear, she brought bold zigzags and vibrant patterns to life, making knitwear a staple in high fashion. Her creative vision shaped trends, inspired designers and turned Missoni into a global symbol of style and innovation. Rosita Missoni co-founded the label in 1953 with her husband, Ottavio Missoni.

Pioneers of athleisure

Rosita Missoni co-founded the label in 1953 with her husband, Ottavio Missoni. Initially, they started with athleisure before reinventing knitwear with colourful and patterned style.

Missoni x Mytheresa activewear

They made knit tracksuits with side zips on the pants for easy wear with sneakers. This idea laid the foundation for athleisure, allowing people to wear sporty clothing that was also fashionable, and practical clothing for everyday use.

Zigzag was an accident!

The brand’s iconic zigzag pattern emerged when Rosita and Ottavio experimented with malfunctioning knitting machines.

Missoni's zig-zag motif

This “happy accident” became the hallmark of Missoni’s designs.

It wasn’t always ‘Missoni’

Before adopting the family name, the Missonis’ knitwear business was called “Maglificio Jolly,” translating to “Joker Knitwear.” The name was inspired by Rosita Missoni’s fondness for the number seven and her superstitious nature.

The famous pool show of 1967

Missoni collaborated with French stylist Emmanuelle Khanh on a collection showcased in a Milan swimming pool in 1967.

Missoni's Milan swimming pool show

The event took place in a pool, with models parading in the water, showcasing Missoni’s innovative approach to fashion. Inflatable chairs and a collapsible inflatable house added to the avant-garde atmosphere

Setting the trends

During a fashion show at the Pitti Palace in Florence in 1967, Rosita Missoni made models wear sheer Lurex tops without bras, deliberately avoiding visible undergarment lines. This was one of the earliest expressions of the “braless” trend, which later became widely embraced in the fashion world.

Ventured beyond fashion

The Missoni legacy extended beyond clothing under Rosita’s vision.

Missoni's home range

In the 1990s, she spearheaded MissoniHome, a line of luxury home furnishings featuring the same vibrant patterns, making the brand a lifestyle symbol.