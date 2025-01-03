Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

6 things you should know about Rosita Missoni and her luxury label

ByNavya Sharma
Jan 03, 2025 01:42 PM IST

Rosita Missoni, co-founder of Missoni, passed away at 93, leaving a legacy of colourful knitwear and bold designs that shaped high fashion.

Rosita Missoni, the co-founder of the iconic fashion house Missoni, has passed away at 93. Known as the pioneer of colourful knitwear, she brought bold zigzags and vibrant patterns to life, making knitwear a staple in high fashion. Her creative vision shaped trends, inspired designers and turned Missoni into a global symbol of style and innovation.

Rosita Missoni co-founded the label in 1953 with her husband, Ottavio Missoni.
Rosita Missoni co-founded the label in 1953 with her husband, Ottavio Missoni.

Pioneers of athleisure

Rosita Missoni co-founded the label in 1953 with her husband, Ottavio Missoni. Initially, they started with athleisure before reinventing knitwear with colourful and patterned style.

Missoni x Mytheresa activewear
Missoni x Mytheresa activewear

They made knit tracksuits with side zips on the pants for easy wear with sneakers. This idea laid the foundation for athleisure, allowing people to wear sporty clothing that was also fashionable, and practical clothing for everyday use.

Zigzag was an accident!

The brand’s iconic zigzag pattern emerged when Rosita and Ottavio experimented with malfunctioning knitting machines.

Missoni's zig-zag motif
Missoni's zig-zag motif

This “happy accident” became the hallmark of Missoni’s designs.

It wasn’t always ‘Missoni’

Before adopting the family name, the Missonis’ knitwear business was called “Maglificio Jolly,” translating to “Joker Knitwear.” The name was inspired by Rosita Missoni’s fondness for the number seven and her superstitious nature.

The famous pool show of 1967

Missoni collaborated with French stylist Emmanuelle Khanh on a collection showcased in a Milan swimming pool in 1967.

Missoni's Milan swimming pool show
Missoni's Milan swimming pool show

The event took place in a pool, with models parading in the water, showcasing Missoni’s innovative approach to fashion. Inflatable chairs and a collapsible inflatable house added to the avant-garde atmosphere

Setting the trends

During a fashion show at the Pitti Palace in Florence in 1967, Rosita Missoni made models wear sheer Lurex tops without bras, deliberately avoiding visible undergarment lines. This was one of the earliest expressions of the “braless” trend, which later became widely embraced in the fashion world.

Ventured beyond fashion

The Missoni legacy extended beyond clothing under Rosita’s vision.

Missoni's home range
Missoni's home range

In the 1990s, she spearheaded MissoniHome, a line of luxury home furnishings featuring the same vibrant patterns, making the brand a lifestyle symbol.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On