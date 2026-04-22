A look into neo-classical sitarist Rishab Sharma’s stage persona: ‘When I wear a cool outfit, I feel like a king’

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026, which concluded this past Sunday in Delhi, was a watershed moment for the Indian concert economy. Crossing the ₹50 crore revenue mark, the tour proved that young classical artists are no longer conforming to traditional norms; they are architecting a new fashion landscape. While the sitarist is known for adopting modern elements into his performance, there is deep intent behind the opulence.

Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma

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“I always used to be rebellious of wearing kurta pyjamas because I felt that it was too overdone as a classical musician. There’s so much India has to offer but we are only stuck to the same silhouettes. I just like to push boundaries and showcase what New India is,” he shares with HTCity.

An affinity for contemporary silhouette

Rishab has always been rebellious, especially when it came to wearing the classic kurta pyjamas. “I felt that’s too overdone as a classical musician. There’s so much India has to offer but we are only stuck to the same silhouettes. I just like to push boundaries and showcase what the new India is. So, I started wearing more drapes, flowy outfits, stepping outside the norm ,” he shares with HTCity.

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{{^usCountry}} The musician has a deep passion for showcasing what India has to offer and bring it to the world. “Indian fashion is renowned for its luxurious and region-specific fabrics such as Banarasi , Kanjivaram, Malwal, Nazari work, Chikankari, Phulkari, Bandhani, Mirror work ... I mean, there’s so much. Now, I take my stage as an opportunity to showcase all of that by adding a little bit of myself to it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The musician has a deep passion for showcasing what India has to offer and bring it to the world. “Indian fashion is renowned for its luxurious and region-specific fabrics such as Banarasi , Kanjivaram, Malwal, Nazari work, Chikankari, Phulkari, Bandhani, Mirror work ... I mean, there’s so much. Now, I take my stage as an opportunity to showcase all of that by adding a little bit of myself to it.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mehendi IS for men {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mehendi IS for men {{/usCountry}}

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But beyond the gold, it was Rishab’s full-sleeve mehendi that truly sparked conversation. “Even my mehendi artist was like, I’ve never seen anyone do mehendi till their shoulders. She was sceptical whether the colour would carry or not. But more than that, it’s about the message. Yesterday, I got tagged in a video of a guitarist playing with mehendi, wearing one of my designs from a couple of years ago. So, it’s just cool to see people carry that dialogue forward. My idea was to break the stereotype. If something looks cool, it looks cool,” he said

An affinity for shringar

For his Delhi homecoming, Sharma looked especially resplendent in gold cuffs and rings by Misho Designs, topped with a literal chest armour, evoking a Schiaparelli-esque edge. “I ended my tour wearing an armour which is a nod to the city of Indraprasth, mentioned in the Mahabharata. Inspired by Lord Shiva, it represents the armour I wear, not to fight the world, but to stay grounded within it.”

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And his affinity for jewellery, be it his gigantic diamond studs, ornate, multi-layered necklaces or intricate cummerbunds, isn’t just about the bling. It’s more about confidence and cosmic energy. “The story behind the studs, the jewellery, is that shringar, that beauty element, that aesthetic is very monumental to my energy on stage. While I have been researching the astrological benefits of wearing certain stones and metals, it’s more about being in touch with my confidence. It’s pretty simple — you feel good, you play good. When I wear a cool outfit, a very well put together outfit on stage, I feel like a king."

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At home, we rest the labels

Off-stage, the opulence vanishes. At home, he reverts back to normal — a self-proclaimed “streetwear paglu”. “You’ll see me wearing my Tims all the time, sneakers, track suits. It’s very different from what you’ll see on stage. But it’s an ever-evolving journey. Maybe 20 years down the road, you’ll just see me wear a pathani kurta pyjama all the time; that could also happen,” he laughs.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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