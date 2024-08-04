Achieve a creaseless concealed makeup look with this viral concealer hack

Fret not, your eye makeup look is going to get better and more concealed with this beauty hack. For a creaseless concealed eye makeup look, try this viral makeup hack as tried by makeup artist Monika Klinaviciute. Instead of applying the concealer first and then topping it with setting powder, she mixes the two, which helps in cutting down on the otherwise two-step method. viral creaseless concealer hack (Photo: Instagram/monika_mua)

Step 1

Step 1 (Photo: Instagram/monika_mua)

First, take your concealer stick and butter powder. Dip the concealer wand into the powder.

Step 2

Step 2(Photo: Instagram/monika_mua)

Apply the blend to your under-eyes in four dabs and blend with a brush in circles.

Step 3

Step 3(Photo: Instagram/monika_mua)

Now, use a beauty blender to blend it well and voila, you achieve a creaseless concealed under-eye look.