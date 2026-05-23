Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owns Cannes in two striking acts

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a striking return to the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet, with not one but two standout couture appearances.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was styled by Mohit Rai. (Credits: Instagram)

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Marking her 24th outing at the festival, the actor first stepped out in a sculpted, abyss-blue gown by Amit Aggarwal. The mermaid-finish silhouette gown was paired with a sheen dupatta. Created over more than 1,500 hours of detailed craftsmanship, the ensemble featured thousands of crystalline embellishments inspired by cosmic light and space. The gown shimmered as she moved on the red carpet.

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{{^usCountry}} For her second appearance in the evening, Rai shifted gears into soft romanticism in a blush-pink gown by Sophie Couture. Made in silk chiffon, the look featured a structured sweetheart neckline, delicate draping, and a flowing pleated skirt that was elevated by floral embellishments and a matching dreamy sheer cape. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For her second appearance in the evening, Rai shifted gears into soft romanticism in a blush-pink gown by Sophie Couture. Made in silk chiffon, the look featured a structured sweetheart neckline, delicate draping, and a flowing pleated skirt that was elevated by floral embellishments and a matching dreamy sheer cape. {{/usCountry}}

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The evening also marked a special moment for her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who made her red-carpet debut alongside her mother. Dressed in a ruby-red gown with a matching cape, the 14-year-old turned heads with her polished, side-parted curls, holding her own in a moment that quickly became one of the festival’s most talked-about moments.

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