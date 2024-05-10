 Akshaya Tritiya 2024: From Deepika Padukone’s satlada to Alia Bhatt’s jhumkas, celeb-inspired jewellery to invest in - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Akshaya Tritiya 2024: From Deepika Padukone’s satlada to Alia Bhatt’s jhumkas, celeb-inspired jewellery to invest in

ByMahima Pandey
May 10, 2024 01:51 PM IST

Wondering what to buy this Akshaya Tritiya? Don’t worry, we have you covered

It is considered auspicious to buy gold on the special occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Well, we have compiled a list of jewellery items for you that celebrities wore in the past. Take inspiration from these exquisite pieces on what to invest in today:

Celebrity-inspired jewellery to choose from for Akshaya Tritiya
Celebrity-inspired jewellery to choose from for Akshaya Tritiya

Katrina Kaif’s Navaratna set

On her mehendi ceremony before the big wedding with Vicky Kaushal, actor Katrina Kaif rocked a multicoloured lehenga. But the highlight of her look was the exquisite necklace, matching jhumkas and tikka on the forehead. Her Navaratna jewellery, set in gold, was studded with nine gems— sapphires, pearls, spinels, rubies, emeralds, diamonds, uncut diamonds and tourmalines

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on their Mehendi ceremony
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on their Mehendi ceremony

 

Janhvi Kapoor’s delicate set

For a Navratri puja last year, Janhvi Kapoor decided to turn heads in her tissue saree. She added a splash of elegance to her already stunning look with a delicate floral choker and dainty jhumkis. This set is perfect for ladies who enjoy wearing jewellery but don’t want it to be the centre of attention

 

Deepika Padukone’s satlada haram

During her mehendi ceremony in Italy, Deepika Padukone left fans in awe when she opted for a pastel pink suit which was subtle and simple yet exquisite. The touch of royalty was the timeless seven-layered necklace around her neck, which featured pearls and gold work. This piece of jewellery, paired with dangling jhumkas, is rooted in our Indian culture and is a must-have

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on their mehendi ceremony in Italy
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on their mehendi ceremony in Italy

 

Kiara Advani’s statement choker

One Bollywood diva who likes to make a statement without going overboard is Kiara Advani. For most of her looks, the actor opts for either statement chokers or only a pair of jhumkas. This choker, which features intricate work in gold and silver along with dangling gemstones, would be the perfect addition to your jewellery collection

 

Alia Bhatt’s layered jhumkas

The talented actor is a total fashionista. But this particular look, where she was draped in two sarees for an international event, is one of our favourites. Alia looked divine! The highlight was definitely her layered gold jhumkas which were perfect for a subtle yet traditional look

 

Kriti Sanon’s gold choker set

Some like it simple, some like it subtle. But a heavy gold choker set will never go out of style. This Akshaya Tritiya take inspiration from Kriti Sanon’s royal gold set, with statement button stud earrings, before you decide what to invest in

Kriti Sanon redefining royalty in ethnic
Kriti Sanon redefining royalty in ethnic

 

Which are your top picks from this list?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Akshaya Tritiya 2024: From Deepika Padukone’s satlada to Alia Bhatt’s jhumkas, celeb-inspired jewellery to invest in

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On