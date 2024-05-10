Akshaya Tritiya 2024: From Deepika Padukone’s satlada to Alia Bhatt’s jhumkas, celeb-inspired jewellery to invest in

It is considered auspicious to buy gold on the special occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Well, we have compiled a list of jewellery items for you that celebrities wore in the past. Take inspiration from these exquisite pieces on what to invest in today: Celebrity-inspired jewellery to choose from for Akshaya Tritiya

Katrina Kaif’s Navaratna set

On her mehendi ceremony before the big wedding with Vicky Kaushal, actor Katrina Kaif rocked a multicoloured lehenga. But the highlight of her look was the exquisite necklace, matching jhumkas and tikka on the forehead. Her Navaratna jewellery, set in gold, was studded with nine gems— sapphires, pearls, spinels, rubies, emeralds, diamonds, uncut diamonds and tourmalines

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on their Mehendi ceremony

Janhvi Kapoor’s delicate set

For a Navratri puja last year, Janhvi Kapoor decided to turn heads in her tissue saree. She added a splash of elegance to her already stunning look with a delicate floral choker and dainty jhumkis. This set is perfect for ladies who enjoy wearing jewellery but don’t want it to be the centre of attention

Deepika Padukone’s satlada haram

During her mehendi ceremony in Italy, Deepika Padukone left fans in awe when she opted for a pastel pink suit which was subtle and simple yet exquisite. The touch of royalty was the timeless seven-layered necklace around her neck, which featured pearls and gold work. This piece of jewellery, paired with dangling jhumkas, is rooted in our Indian culture and is a must-have

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on their mehendi ceremony in Italy

Kiara Advani’s statement choker

One Bollywood diva who likes to make a statement without going overboard is Kiara Advani. For most of her looks, the actor opts for either statement chokers or only a pair of jhumkas. This choker, which features intricate work in gold and silver along with dangling gemstones, would be the perfect addition to your jewellery collection

Alia Bhatt’s layered jhumkas

The talented actor is a total fashionista. But this particular look, where she was draped in two sarees for an international event, is one of our favourites. Alia looked divine! The highlight was definitely her layered gold jhumkas which were perfect for a subtle yet traditional look

Kriti Sanon’s gold choker set

Some like it simple, some like it subtle. But a heavy gold choker set will never go out of style. This Akshaya Tritiya take inspiration from Kriti Sanon’s royal gold set, with statement button stud earrings, before you decide what to invest in

Kriti Sanon redefining royalty in ethnic

Which are your top picks from this list?