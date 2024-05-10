Akshaya Tritiya 2024: From Deepika Padukone’s satlada to Alia Bhatt’s jhumkas, celeb-inspired jewellery to invest in
Wondering what to buy this Akshaya Tritiya? Don’t worry, we have you covered
It is considered auspicious to buy gold on the special occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Well, we have compiled a list of jewellery items for you that celebrities wore in the past. Take inspiration from these exquisite pieces on what to invest in today:
Katrina Kaif’s Navaratna set
On her mehendi ceremony before the big wedding with Vicky Kaushal, actor Katrina Kaif rocked a multicoloured lehenga. But the highlight of her look was the exquisite necklace, matching jhumkas and tikka on the forehead. Her Navaratna jewellery, set in gold, was studded with nine gems— sapphires, pearls, spinels, rubies, emeralds, diamonds, uncut diamonds and tourmalines
Janhvi Kapoor’s delicate set
For a Navratri puja last year, Janhvi Kapoor decided to turn heads in her tissue saree. She added a splash of elegance to her already stunning look with a delicate floral choker and dainty jhumkis. This set is perfect for ladies who enjoy wearing jewellery but don’t want it to be the centre of attention
Deepika Padukone’s satlada haram
During her mehendi ceremony in Italy, Deepika Padukone left fans in awe when she opted for a pastel pink suit which was subtle and simple yet exquisite. The touch of royalty was the timeless seven-layered necklace around her neck, which featured pearls and gold work. This piece of jewellery, paired with dangling jhumkas, is rooted in our Indian culture and is a must-have
Kiara Advani’s statement choker
One Bollywood diva who likes to make a statement without going overboard is Kiara Advani. For most of her looks, the actor opts for either statement chokers or only a pair of jhumkas. This choker, which features intricate work in gold and silver along with dangling gemstones, would be the perfect addition to your jewellery collection
Alia Bhatt’s layered jhumkas
The talented actor is a total fashionista. But this particular look, where she was draped in two sarees for an international event, is one of our favourites. Alia looked divine! The highlight was definitely her layered gold jhumkas which were perfect for a subtle yet traditional look
Kriti Sanon’s gold choker set
Some like it simple, some like it subtle. But a heavy gold choker set will never go out of style. This Akshaya Tritiya take inspiration from Kriti Sanon’s royal gold set, with statement button stud earrings, before you decide what to invest in
Which are your top picks from this list?