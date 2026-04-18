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Alia, Malaika, and Tamannaah effect: Why tiny frames are officially out for 2026

Oversized eyewear is officially back, and recent sightings of actors are all the proof we need

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 08:42 pm IST
By Sanchita Kalra
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If there is one fashion rule to live by this season, it’s this: go big or go home. After a brief obsession with those tiny, Matrix-style frames that barely covered our eyes, fashion has swung back to the “more is more” era.

From the bug-eyed Prada silhouettes dominating the runways to the chunky, ‘70s-inspired acetates at Saint Laurent, the message is loud and clear: bigger is better(Photo: Instagram and Yogen Shah)

Oversized eyewear is officially back, and recent sightings of actors Malaika Arora, Tamannah Bhatia, and Alia Bhatt are all the proof we need.

From the bug-eyed Prada silhouettes dominating the runways to the chunky, ‘70s-inspired acetates at Saint Laurent, the message is loud and clear: bigger is better.

Stylist Bharat Luthra says, “Big sunglasses are definitely trending right now, marking a shift from the minimalism of 2024 and 2025. 2026 is about bold statements and unapologetic presence,” he says.

To keep the look sophisticated rather than cluttered, stylist Isha Bhansali suggests to follow “less is more” for the rest of the face. Here’s the secret to pulling them off:

Finding your fit

As per Luthra, choosing the right pair is technical. He says, “I always look at proportion over trend. It comes down to three things: face width, nose bridge, and bone structure.

This year, your frames are doing the talking. Go for rich burgundy, earthy olive green, or off white. instead of the same old black and brown. And your lenses? They’re getting a glow-up too. Cosmetic tints like sepia, rose, and dreamy light blue are having a major moment.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchita Kalra

Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

fashion trends fashion malaika arora alia bhatt sunglasses
Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Alia, Malaika, and Tamannaah effect: Why tiny frames are officially out for 2026
Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / Alia, Malaika, and Tamannaah effect: Why tiny frames are officially out for 2026
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