Alia, Malaika, and Tamannaah effect: Why tiny frames are officially out for 2026

If there is one fashion rule to live by this season, it’s this: go big or go home. After a brief obsession with those tiny, Matrix-style frames that barely covered our eyes, fashion has swung back to the “more is more” era.

From the bug-eyed Prada silhouettes dominating the runways to the chunky, ‘70s-inspired acetates at Saint Laurent, the message is loud and clear: bigger is better(Photo: Instagram and Yogen Shah)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Oversized eyewear is officially back, and recent sightings of actors Malaika Arora, Tamannah Bhatia, and Alia Bhatt are all the proof we need.

From the bug-eyed Prada silhouettes dominating the runways to the chunky, ‘70s-inspired acetates at Saint Laurent, the message is loud and clear: bigger is better.

Stylist Bharat Luthra says, “Big sunglasses are definitely trending right now, marking a shift from the minimalism of 2024 and 2025. 2026 is about bold statements and unapologetic presence,” he says.

To keep the look sophisticated rather than cluttered, stylist Isha Bhansali suggests to follow “less is more” for the rest of the face. Here’s the secret to pulling them off:

Finding your fit

As per Luthra, choosing the right pair is technical. He says, “I always look at proportion over trend. It comes down to three things: face width, nose bridge, and bone structure.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A wider or sharper face can carry bold, structured oversized frames with ease. A smaller face should still go oversized but with lighter frames, upward angles, or negative space so it doesn’t get overwhelmed. Ultimately, he says, “The only real question to ask yourself is: are they leading your look, or completing it?” Just ensure your oversized choice offers UV400 protection. How to style it right: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A wider or sharper face can carry bold, structured oversized frames with ease. A smaller face should still go oversized but with lighter frames, upward angles, or negative space so it doesn’t get overwhelmed. Ultimately, he says, “The only real question to ask yourself is: are they leading your look, or completing it?” Just ensure your oversized choice offers UV400 protection. How to style it right: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Makeup: Bhansali suggests, “Since they’re big and chunky, make sure the accessories are minimal. I would suggest a bold lip to balance the styling. If you don’t, the top of your face looks massive while the rest looks too small." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Makeup: Bhansali suggests, “Since they’re big and chunky, make sure the accessories are minimal. I would suggest a bold lip to balance the styling. If you don’t, the top of your face looks massive while the rest looks too small." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jewellery: Opt for minimal earrings, small studs or solitaires to maintain that luxury vibe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jewellery: Opt for minimal earrings, small studs or solitaires to maintain that luxury vibe. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The finishing touch: Keep your hair sleek in a low bun or a “tucked-behind-the-ears” style that ensures your hair doesn’t compete with the volume of the frames. Ditch the classics {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The finishing touch: Keep your hair sleek in a low bun or a “tucked-behind-the-ears” style that ensures your hair doesn’t compete with the volume of the frames. Ditch the classics {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This year, your frames are doing the talking. Go for rich burgundy, earthy olive green, or off white. instead of the same old black and brown. And your lenses? They’re getting a glow-up too. Cosmetic tints like sepia, rose, and dreamy light blue are having a major moment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanchita Kalra ...Read More Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON