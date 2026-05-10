Are jeans not casual anymore?

The humble pair of jeans lying in your cupboard just went through a power shift. Once a basic choice, the pants have officially joined the high-glamour club. It's being invited to red carpets, after-parties, and the world's biggest runways.

The good old jeans is now being reimagined for fashion’s biggest nights. (Credits: Instagram)

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Take a look at model Bhavitha Mandava's outfit at this year's Met Gala. The 'jeans-top' look was a haute couture reinterpretation of the outfit she wore to open Chanel's Metiers d'art show in New York last December. The fabric was engineered from silk and muslin to look like denim, requiring 250 hours of handwork.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, singer Troye Sivan wore jeans at the Met Gala. Dressed in Prada, he wore a high-rise, distressed pair of blue jeans that leaned into an ’80s New York sensibility. He paired it with a long coat with fur lapels, a leather tie, and a crisp white shirt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, singer Troye Sivan wore jeans at the Met Gala. Dressed in Prada, he wore a high-rise, distressed pair of blue jeans that leaned into an ’80s New York sensibility. He paired it with a long coat with fur lapels, a leather tie, and a crisp white shirt. {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond the red carpet, actor Margot Robbie stepped out in relaxed, light-wash Chanel jeans paired with a white T-shirt and a shimmering jacket. The combination looked effortless. The denim grounded the look, while the jacket elevated it.

Closer home, actor Wamiqa Gabbi hopped on the trend and wore a red corset and light blue jeans for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie. Similarly, actor Palak Tiwari stepped out to promote her upcoming series in a relaxed-fit jeans and a golden lion metal corset.

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What's driving this shift

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Fashion designer Pallavi Mohan of Not So Serious notes that denim’s transformation lies in how it’s being treated. Once rooted in utility, it’s now being reimagined through embellishment, texture, and craft such as feathers, appliques, and crystals. She explains, “Denim was rooted in utility but transformed into something emotional, glamorous, and unapologetically expressive. That’s where it feels most modern today.”

Costume stylist and designer Sia Seth says, “Denim appears in structured tailoring, sculptural silhouettes, and monochromatic styling that blur the boundaries between utility and luxury. A sharply cut denim jacket can hold the authority of a blazer, while deep indigo washes evoke the elegance of evening wear. Modern denim is polished yet relaxed; powerful without appearing forced.”

How to style denims for formal outings

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Celebrity stylist Shraddha Lakhani shares some easy styling tips to make your denim look elevated. The key to making denim feel elevated is contrast. Pair your denim with one unexpected luxe element like a sequin blazer, a silk slip top, or a statement heel. Let the statement piece shine. Opt for clean lines and pared-back styling. Play with contrast. The magic lies in mixing structured with relaxed and glamour with ease. Don’t over-accessorise. A strong denim look, when styled right, doesn’t need competition.

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