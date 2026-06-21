Athleisure goes high fashion this FIFA season

As the FIFA World Cup 2026, being hosted across Canada, Mexico and the United States until July 19, captures global attention, fashion is embracing the sport’s visual language. From actor-singer Nora Fatehi’s crystal-embellished deconstructed tracksuit at the opening celebrations in Toronto to singer Shakira’s soccer-jersey-inspired look in Mexico City, celebrities are turning jerseys, tracksuits and team colours into high-fashion statements. Socialite Paris Hilton and actor Lola Tung have also embraced the trend, signalling athleisure’s latest evolution.

From Nora Fatehi’s crystal-embellished tracksuit to Rihanna’s tailored jersey look, athleisure gets a high-fashion makeover.

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Sports is fashion’s newest runway

Fashion has always taken cues from culture, and sport is currently one of its biggest influences. From packed stadiums to global broadcasts, sporting events have become spaces where style is as visible as the action itself. Fans are no longer just watching the game; they are embracing its aesthetic through team colours, jerseys and insignia. Fashion designer Siddhartha Bansal says, “Sport creates powerful, shared moments where what people wear matters — team jerseys, colours, scarves, numbers. Fashion takes those visual and emotional cues and reinterprets them into design.”

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{{^usCountry}} Global events like the FIFA World Cup amplify these visual codes, turning sportswear staples into fashion statements that extend far beyond the field. Reimagining athleisure {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Global events like the FIFA World Cup amplify these visual codes, turning sportswear staples into fashion statements that extend far beyond the field. Reimagining athleisure {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What began as a marker of team loyalty has become one of fashion’s most versatile pieces. The jersey has moved far beyond the stadium, appearing at fashion weeks, music festivals and even evening outings. Singer Rihanna’s recent look — an oversized vintage jersey with a sharply tailored midi skirt — captured this shift perfectly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What began as a marker of team loyalty has become one of fashion’s most versatile pieces. The jersey has moved far beyond the stadium, appearing at fashion weeks, music festivals and even evening outings. Singer Rihanna’s recent look — an oversized vintage jersey with a sharply tailored midi skirt — captured this shift perfectly. {{/usCountry}}

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As Bansal notes, “A jersey is a uniform insignia, hierarchy, heraldry.” With FIFA fever in full swing, the staple is being reworked with sharper silhouettes and a more polished edge. Actor Anya Taylor-Joy embraced elevated fan dressing in a one-shoulder top featuring Argentina’s signature blue-and-white stripes and a matching skirt. Actor Lola Tung, meanwhile, opted for a relaxed take in a graphic tank top and shorts.

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The couture codes of sport

Sport’s visual language is increasingly shaping fashion. Crests, numbers, stripes and team colours are no longer confined to the field; they are being reworked into everyday style statements. Symbols once worn to signal loyalty are now finding a place in wardrobes far beyond match day.

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Paris Hilton tapped into World Cup fever with a custom USA jersey bearing her name and the number 26, styled with star-studded denim, coordinated blue accessories and a sparkling red handbag. The look balanced playful fandom with fashion-forward styling, showing how sport’s most familiar codes can be transformed into statement dressing.

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How to get FIFA-ready for your next watch party

Sport-inspired dressing works because it is easy to adapt. Designer Rina Dhaka says, “People want to be seen in clothes that reflect what’s happening around them. Sport and its energy naturally translate into fashion — you can take it from day to night, even into eveningwear.”

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Here's how to get the trend right.

Elevate the jersey: Pair it with a tailored skirt or structured trousers instead of classic denim

Play with fabrics: Satin, silk, knitwear and crochet can instantly lend sportswear a more polished feel

Layer smartly: A blazer over track pants or shorts adds structure without sacrificing comfort

Lean into details: Bold stripes, statement numbers and subtle embellishments make the look feel intentional

Balance the outfit: Keep one element sporty and the rest refined — think sneakers with a sleek ensemble or heels with a relaxed jersey

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