Bandhani’s main character era: From Cannes to global fashion moments

What was the controversy?

Filmmaker Karan Johar stepped out in Aomi’s hand-beaded Bandhani trench coat in New York

In April 2026, Ralph Lauren launched a ₹44,800 ($530) ‘Print Cotton Wrap Skirt’, describing it as being inspired by traditional Bandhani tie-dye techniques. Critics across India and the world accused the American brand of cultural appropriation for not mentioning India, Gujarat or Rajasthan, the regions where the centuries-old craft originates, or crediting the artisan communities behind it. Many also pointed out that the skirt appeared machine-printed rather than hand-tie-dyed, reigniting conversations around luxury brands profiting from traditional crafts without proper recognition.

Bandhani trench coat

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the Met Gala 2026 week in New York, filmmaker Karan Johar stepped out in Aomi’s hand-beaded Bandhani trench coat, a contemporary spin on the traditional textile. The deep red oversized coat featured classic Bandhani tie-dye motifs, paired with wide-legged trousers and a printed scarf, blending Indian craft with dramatic global street-style tailoring.

Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet in a custom Bandhani saree by Sundarii Handmade

On the Cannes carpet

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Content creator Ishita Mangal walked the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet in a custom Bandhani saree by Sundarii Handmade, complete with a dramatic sweeping trail. The look paired traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern couture, elevated further by a sculptural metallic bodice adorned with pearls, crystals, and ornate detailing that gave the soft Bandhani fabric a futuristic edge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Content creator Ishita Mangal walked the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet in a custom Bandhani saree by Sundarii Handmade, complete with a dramatic sweeping trail. The look paired traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern couture, elevated further by a sculptural metallic bodice adorned with pearls, crystals, and ornate detailing that gave the soft Bandhani fabric a futuristic edge. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Radhika Merchant served effortless festive glamour in a vibrant pink Bandhani kurta set

{{^usCountry}} An easy-breezy, chatpata look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An easy-breezy, chatpata look {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At a recent wedding she attended, businesswoman Radhika Merchant served effortless festive glamour in a vibrant pink Bandhani kurta set. In a video shared by Instagram page Ambani Update, she was seen dancing joyfully in the relaxed yet striking ensemble.

Featuring intricate Bandhani motifs, the outfit balanced traditional craft with an easy silhouette, while silver embroidery and mirror work on the neckline added a festive touch.

Where to shop unique fits online?

Beyond the sarees and wraparound skirts, several labels are experimenting with Bandhani in contemporary silhouettes.

Dyelogue: Avant-garde silk blazers, trench coats and corset lehenga ( ₹25,000- ₹85,000)

Saaksha & Kinni: Micro-pleated dresses and ruffled skirts ( ₹15,000- ₹45,000)

Saundh: Velvet wraps, draped sets and asymmetric jumpsuits (Starting at ₹5,000)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ruchika Garg Ruchika Garg writes on food, health, culture, and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

ralph lauren See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON