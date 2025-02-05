Penny lane coats are the last hot Winter 2025 trend you need to hop on before Spring comes knocking

The 2000s aesthetic never really stopped being in vogue, albeit in a niche way. This year, we may just be setting up for a revival of all the frothy, kitschy micro-trends, that too in the mainstream. Bubble hems, polka dots, ruched bodices and thigh-baring hemline asymmetry are just a few of the vibes that will be catching your eye once Spring rolls in. Prior to that, as we laze around in the last bout of winter, there's no reason to not do it in the most fashion-forward way. And if you're looking to invest in that one last big splurge (or go knee-deep hunting in thrift stores for a more economical deal), look no further than Penny Lane coats. Bella Hadid to Taylor Swift: Everyone agrees on penny lane coats as the last big Winter trend before Spring(Photos: Instagram)

If you can't place the aesthetic in your head, Penny Lanes are usually shorter than say, the average trench. Think blazer-style, though a full-length Penny Lane too is quite chic. The build being subjective, what qualifies a piece as a Penny Lane are the breathtaking overdose of shearlings, round the neck and the lapels, over the cuffs and if we're really going all in, maybe even around the hem. As far as their unique name goes, it's a rom-com update on what were originally known as Afghan coats. The icon inspiring the paradigmatic shift (please allow us to be dramatic), was the character of the same name that Kate Hudson played in 2000 rom-com release, Almost Famous.

If you feel Penny Lane coats are really, really 'out there' for you to invest in, just know that the celebrity stamp of approval on it, is pretty airtight. We're talking the likes of Bella Hadid and Taylor Swift. Bella for one, was spotted in a midi-length vintage Dolce & Gabbana Penny Lane coat in all-tan plus cream-hued shearling, paired with her tinted Chanel sunnies and sandy Celine boots.

But Taylor did it way before, wearing it to one of her Kansas City Chief games — a regular haunt to support boyfriend Travis Kelce — in a red on red Penny Lane coat from Charlotte Simone. Plaid stockings, velvet boots and a texture-matched bucket hat in black completed her Christmas weekend look from last year.

So do you see yourself investing in a Penny Lane coat before Winter rolls out?