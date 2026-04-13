Blush, rhinestones and bold colours are defining Coachella’s beauty trends this year

Coachella 2026 is serving beauty looks that refuse to stay in one lane. And honestly, we’re here for the drama. This year, the festival circuit feels less “throw on some glitter and go” and more main character energy, with makeup doing all the talking. Think glossy lids that catch the desert sun, rhinestones placed with intent, flushed skin that looks lit from within, and liners sharp enough to steal focus from the stage. It’s playful, a little chaotic, and completely camera-ready.

Coachella 2026 saw a major move towards more intentional, expressive beauty.

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In previous years, Coachella beauty was strongly rooted in a bohemian aesthetic. Think loose, beachy waves, flower crowns, sun-kissed skin and a generous touch of body glitter. The focus was on looking effortless, almost undone, with makeup taking a backseat to the overall vibe. Dewy bases, neutral tones and soft shimmer dominated the scene. It was carefree, relaxed and very much in line with the festival’s free-spirited roots.

The shift is distinct and experts say this new wave is all about standing out, not blending in. Richa Agarwal, Beauty and Makeover Expert, said, “The makeup and hair this season will reflect the free-spirited vibe Coachella is known for, while setting the tone for global beauty trends. Youthfulness, creativity, and versatility define these looks. While there are no strict rules, bold, global beauty expressions that feel fresh, fun and innovative will stand out.”

Blush blindness continues

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{{^usCountry}} One of last year’s biggest trends isn’t going anywhere. Sabrina Carpenter brought her signature blush-heavy look to the Coachella stage, pairing it with her soft bangs and glowing skin. The blush is placed high and blended out for a soft, flushed look that feels fresh and sun-kissed. Bold, expressive eyes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of last year’s biggest trends isn’t going anywhere. Sabrina Carpenter brought her signature blush-heavy look to the Coachella stage, pairing it with her soft bangs and glowing skin. The blush is placed high and blended out for a soft, flushed look that feels fresh and sun-kissed. Bold, expressive eyes {{/usCountry}}

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Consider this your cue to bring back drama. Taking a page out of 2016’s beauty playbook, eyes are getting darker, heavier, and far more defined. Think graphic liners, volumized lashes, and mascara that doesn’t hold back. It’s less subtle enhancement and more full focus.

Bold colours take over

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The clean girl aesthetic is taking a backseat at Coachella. Colours are louder than ever. Think eye makeup with bold colours like green, orange, red, and pink. Bold, expressive, colourful eyes are a stark contrast to clean girl beauty. The clean girl beauty trend had its run, but people are now embracing individuality.

Rhinestones, but refined

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After Zara Larsson’s playful, colour-packed looks, rhinestones are back in focus. Think delicate rhinestone placements of different sizes around the eyes or layered into bold looks to add dimension without feeling costume-like.

Agarwal added, “Day-to-night versatility is key at Coachella. While dewy, sun-kissed skin works for the day, evenings call for more drama with metallics, glitter, face gems, rhinestones and other bold, graphic elements that stand out under lights.”

Glossy lids for the win

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For those who want to experiment without going full maximalist, glossy lids are the sweet spot. A hint of shimmer or gloss adds just enough impact while still feeling easy to wear, taking you from day to night effortlessly.

How to ace Coachella-style makeup for Indian skin tones

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“There’s a definite shift from clean girl glam to expressive, playful makeup. But it’s all about controlled creativity,” says Delhi-based luxury makeup artist Ishita Batra. “Pair bold, expressive eyes with luminous, fresh skin. For Indian skin tones, jewel hues like emerald, sapphire blue, and amethyst work beautifully. Think jewel-toned liners and statement inner corners to make the look pop.”

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