Bun Tikki wrap party: From Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman to Abhay Deol, here’s a look at who wore what

Zeenat Aman, the reigning queen of social media, is all set to return to Bollywood. She will share the silver screen with heartthrob Abhay Deol and fellow veteran actor Shabana Azmi in the upcoming film Bun Tikki. The project has been directed by Sheer Qorma (2021) fame Faraz Arif Ansari and backed by Manish Malhotra’s production house Stage 5 Production. Well, last night on April 21 the team got together at Malhotra’s residence in Mumbai to celebrate the wrap of their film. Here’s a look at the guest list and who wore what: Team Bun Tikki at Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai

The Leading Ladies

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Leading ladies Shabana and Zeenat pose together at the wrap party

Shabana turned up for the wrap party in a designer co-ord set, with multicoloured motifs all over. Meanwhile, her co-leading lady opted for a black tunic with lace on the sleeves and neckline, paired with a long skirt. Needless to say, they redefined the word ‘evergreen’ with their natural flair for style

Abhay Deol

Actor Abhay Deol arrives at Manish Malhotra's house looking suave

The handsome actor made our heartbeat race once again when he flaunted his dimple, posing for the paparazzi in front of Malhotra’s house. Deol rocked a pastel pink t-shirt and denim jeans paired with a burgundy velvet jacket. This is the perfect look for an evening to remember

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha brings her A-game to impress the fashion police

The ever-so-stylish Nushrratt looked chic in a white one-shoulder top paired with a high-waist denim long skirt featuring two zippers. She completed her look for the wrap party with silver high heels and a tiny handbag

Javed Akhtar

Shabana Azmi poses with Javed Akhtar outside Manish Malhotra's home

Azmi’s doting husband, screenwriter and lyricist, Javed Akhtar joined her for the party looking classy and comfortable in a red kurta paired with a black pyjama. They look perfect as they pose together for the shutterbugs

Anjali Anand

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star Anjali Anand at the wrap party

Anjali, who played Ranveer Singh’s onscreen sister in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), arrived for the wrap party looking red hot in a mini crimson dress. She left her hair down, ready to party.

We are now eagerly waiting for the release date of Bun Tikki.