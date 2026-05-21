Celebrities show up in style at Louis Vuitton Cruise Show in New York
Star power defined Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2027 show as celebrities gathered in New York for Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest collection.
Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2027 show brought together fashion, history and serious star power in New York City on May 20. Held at The Frick Collection, the Nicolas Ghesquière showcase drew a packed front row of A-listers. Here's a look at some of the best styles from the evening.
Zendaya arrived in a dove grey mini dress with a sweeping neckline. Flaunting her bob, she completed her look with matching heels and sparkling earrings.
Anne Hathaway wore a chic gray caped shift dress. She accessorized with a miniature trunk-style bag, oversized sunglasses and classic black pumps.
Emma Stone opted for an all-black look. Her sleek ensemble featured a cardigan-style tailored top and matching pants. Exuding a relaxed chic vibe, she kept her styling minimal.{{/usCountry}}
Emma Stone opted for an all-black look. Her sleek ensemble featured a cardigan-style tailored top and matching pants. Exuding a relaxed chic vibe, she kept her styling minimal.{{/usCountry}}
Amy Adams kept it classic in a black and white pantsuit. She wore a structured, all-black tailored suit featuring a blazer with sharp lapels and matching trousers over a deep neck white blouse.
Fresh off the success of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Emily Blunt wore a black and white checkered geometric print ensemble. Her look featured a cropped jacket with dramatic sleeves paired with matching pants.
Cate Blanchett opted for a high-neck gray and white furry knit vest. She paired with oversized black slouchy trousers tucked into boots.
Stray Kids’ Felix Lee wore a custom all-black double-breasted tailored suit. He kept his platinum-blond hair styled in a sleek, side-parted look.
Squid Game's Jung Ho-yeon stunned in a structured black leather jacket layered over a sheer top, paired with dark velvet trousers. She accessorized with an embellished mini handbag and matching black heels.