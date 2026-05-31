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Chanel's Superman-inspired bag sparks mixed reactions online

A Superman-inspired handbag from Chanel's latest collection has sparked a heated debate online, with fashion fans divided over the luxury brand's new direction

Published on: May 31, 2026 01:43 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The latest Chanel Métiers d'art 2026 campaign, which dropped recently, has sparked a debate online, thanks to one unexpected accessory: a Superman-inspired vanity bag. The bag features the famous Superman shield logo combined with Chanel's signature interlocking CC symbol and is priced at $3,575. It was unveiled as part of Creative Director Matthieu Blazy's first Métiers d'art collection for the fashion house, presented in a New York City subway station.

Chanel's Superman-inspired bag

While the collection draws inspiration from New York street style and American pop culture, the Superman motif has divided fashion fans. Supporters have praised the design as a playful and modern take on luxury fashion, saying it brings a fresh energy to the brand. Critics, however, have called the bag tacky and questioned whether Chanel is moving too far away from its traditional image in an effort to attract younger shoppers.

 
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