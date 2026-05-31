Chanel's Superman-inspired bag sparks mixed reactions online

The latest Chanel Métiers d'art 2026 campaign, which dropped recently, has sparked a debate online, thanks to one unexpected accessory: a Superman-inspired vanity bag. The bag features the famous Superman shield logo combined with Chanel's signature interlocking CC symbol and is priced at $3,575. It was unveiled as part of Creative Director Matthieu Blazy's first Métiers d'art collection for the fashion house, presented in a New York City subway station.

Chanel's Superman-inspired bag

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While the collection draws inspiration from New York street style and American pop culture, the Superman motif has divided fashion fans. Supporters have praised the design as a playful and modern take on luxury fashion, saying it brings a fresh energy to the brand. Critics, however, have called the bag tacky and questioned whether Chanel is moving too far away from its traditional image in an effort to attract younger shoppers.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the mixed reactions, the Superman bag has quickly become one of the most talked-about pieces from the collection. Its unusual design and limited-edition appeal have already made it a sought-after item among collectors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the mixed reactions, the Superman bag has quickly become one of the most talked-about pieces from the collection. Its unusual design and limited-edition appeal have already made it a sought-after item among collectors. {{/usCountry}}

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