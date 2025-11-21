Coin pouches, glasses and more: Make way for functional necklaces

Your favourite go-to accessory just got an accessory of its own. Necklaces have become functional, with pendants replaced by elements such as glasses, coin pouches, and sunglasses covers. This boho-chic trend found its place across the runways of Spring/Summer 26 and Fall/Winter 25 shows in London, Milan and Paris with brands like Tory Burch, Victoria Beckham, Michael Kors, Coach and leading it. No need to reach inside your purse to find change, just grab your necklace and do the deed.

Michael Kors, for instance, debuted wallet necklaces in its looks, while Coach’s necklaces were designed to resemble abstract stones. Tory Burch also created an interesting rendition of a pouch pendant with beaded details, and TWP took them to the ultimate level of functional fashion with a large wallet necklace and a glasses chain.

It all started with corded necklaces, then moved into mermairdcore (with chunky pendants) in the summer, and now the world is embracing the boho-chic aesthetic with functional necklaces.

Though it started in the West, the trend has trickled down in India too, with brands taking their own take on the trend. One such brand is Neti Neti Studios, who focus on the energy of the materials, the healing qualities of driftwood and the way nature interacts with the wearer.

Ask Sonika Bansal, designer and owner of the brand, about the concept behind and she says, “While I was working with driftwood and silver, a few pieces naturally evolved into forms that could be worn in multiple ways. When a design intuitively felt like it could be a pendant, a brooch, or even a hair accessory, we allowed it to become that. It was more of a creative flow than a planned concept.”

They have a few unique multifunctional pieces — for example, a driftwood-and-silver brooch that can also be worn as a pendant, and another piece that works beautifully as both a hair accessory and a brooch. They also experimented with a one-of-a-kind driftwood-silver bag that doubles as a statement necklace.

Another brand is Iwona LUDYGA DESIGN, which has a necklace with a small pouch and a white stone.

How to style it? Stylist Isha Bhansali shares that these pieces look fabulous with solid colours for a little experimentation. The key is to keep a balance, keeping the rest of the outfit plain and simple.

For formalwear, she says to layer it up with necklaces and keep it chunky. For dresses, you can go for chokers to layer to make it look more chic, perfect for a night out. “Keep the rest of the look minimal and accessorise further with a pair of stud earrings,” she says.

She further suggests avoiding very busy prints and focusing on keeping things minimal and clean.