Decoding the viral crystal hair removal technique

Hair removal powders, razors and visits to the parlour have now seemed to be replaced by the viral crystal hair removal technique that can be done from the comfort of your home and has also been making a wave on social media for a while now. Involving a crystalline handheld device that fits in the palm of your hand, it promises to be a pain-free tool to remove hair and has been gaining attention in the beauty world. The crystal eraser features a smooth top and a crystalline surface at the bottom. Crystal hair removal only affects the hair shaft, leading to its breakage without uprooting the hair(Photo: Shutterstock)

While there have been numerous questions about the credibility of its claims, here are some expert inputs to know before you jump on this beauty trend.

What is crystal hair removal?

Cosmetic dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty, Ra Aesthetics & Dermatology, Mumbai and Hyderabad, says, “The crystal hair eraser is similar to the ancient pumice stone or akin to sandpaper. It only affects the hair shaft, leading to its breakage without uprooting the hair.”

Crystal hair removal, also known as crystal microdermabrasion hair removal, is a technique that involves removing hair using excessive friction rather than targeting the hair roots. The friction required for its functionality can sometimes result in redness, irritation, and even hyperpigmentation for individuals with dry or sensitive skin, active acne or diagnosed with conditions like psoriasis or eczema.

While it is generally safe for individuals looking for a non-invasive hair reduction method, dermatologist Dr Niti Gaur shares, “People with light or grey hair may not see effective results, as the treatment relies on pigment absorption. Additionally, individuals with dark skin tones need to be cautious to avoid skin damage or discolouration.”

Although it is touted as a painless method, some may experience slight discomfort or a mild tingling sensation during the treatment. However, overall, it is considered a relatively comfortable hair removal option compared to techniques like waxing or threading.

How to use it?

Crystal hair removal also exfoliates the skin in the process as it sloughs off dead skin cells for smooth and soft skin(Photo: Shutterstock)

Lightly rub the crystal hair eraser in a circular motion on your skin, which will result in hair clumping together and shedding off. It is similar to shaving where you remove the hair at the follicle opening and not from the root like in waxing.

To remove unwanted hair, it is advised to wet the desired area with water before rubbing the device on your skin, while applying a uniform amount of pressure. After it is done, ensure to clean the area with water and moisturise with a hydrating body lotion.

Offering the best of both worlds, it also does more for your skin than just hair removal. Since the technique effectively buffs the hair off your skin, it also exfoliates in the process as it sloughs off dead skin cells for smooth and soft skin, while also affecting the hair follicles, essentially providing hair reduction over time. With its reusable and money-saving properties, it also helps avoid ingrown hairs, skin irritation and razor burns.

THINGS TO NOTE