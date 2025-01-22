Butterfly cut, concave layers and all the bobs: The only haircut guide you need for your tresses to scream old money!

The more complex the haircut, the higher goes the bill. Salon culture is an expensive sport to play and what makes it worse when you're painstakingly trying to describe the exact vibe you want your tresses to carry, is a communication gap when it comes to hair cut terminology. The end result? You're going to be on the edge of your salon seat for at least the next 45 minutes not knowing if you're going to love it or want to curl up in a ball and die. Butterfly cut to the French bob: Haircuts that scream old money

Now coming back to the vibe of your hair, it doesn't really matter if you acquainted yourself with old money when it blew up on TikTok or you were always in to the whole blush and beige parade. Despite the rise and fall of the old money trend, your hair is one thing that should ideally always look more 'expensive' than what you actually spent on it. So here's your haircut mood board for the year ahead to have you looking oh-so-money everyday!

Butterfly cut

The whole butterfly cut and face framing layers boom on social media is not without reason. Not only do the sharp, choppy layers of these styles draw in the attention to your face, but the organised-mess-esque fall when thrown up into an up do, literally looks like you're going to put on a gown and head to a gala or such. No notes, just go for this one.

Your bob guide

We don't really have much to say about the classic bob except for the fact that it is the poster-cut for the artsy, noir, old money vibe. It just is and there's no contest.

The French bob on the other hand, takes that vibe and gives it a Hollywood glam spin to it to add some more drama and oomph. You decide.

Concave layers

If the decades had to be given personalities, the 90s would definitely be preppy princess — again, so old money. Concave layers fall in one straight sweep turned inwards to the face. Much like the butterfly cut, concave layers frame the face and draw attention to it. But instead of the choppy vibe, the sleekness of this cut is what makes it stand out.

Concave layers(Photo: Instagram/lauraharrier)

Blunt crop

If you like your hair cropped super close to your ears and almost off the nape of your neck, the blunt crop is the perfect pick. And the best thing about this is how it perfectly fits the natural texture of your hair, looking very propah, no matter sleek or coiffed.

Blunt crop(Photo: Instagram/lauraharrier)

Long natural lengths

Hate all the fuss that comes with picking a style and maintaining it? Nothing really screams old money louder than gorgeous, healthy and deeply conditioned long locks. No layers, no steps, no edge — just straight, long locks.

Now as you pick your favourite off this list, you're welcome in advance.