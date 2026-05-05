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From 1800 carats of diamonds, to jewellery from Nizam of Hyderabad's collection- decoding Isha Ambani's Met Gala look

Isha Ambani dazzled at the Met Gala in a Gaurav Gupta saree crafted over 1200 hours by 50 artisans, featuring 1800 carats of diamonds. Here are more details.

Published on: May 05, 2026 01:13 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Businesswoman Isha Ambani's 2026 Met Gala look has been garnering praise ever since she stepped on the red carpet on Tuesday. The theme this year is ‘wearable art’- and Isha opted for a custom Gaurav Gupta saree, hand woven by 50 artisans, putting in a total of 1200 hours. It also had 1800 carats of diamonds, alongside emeralds, polki and kundan embedded into it.

Isha Ambani at the Met Gala 2026

The back of her blouse sported a piece of history: a sarpech, which once belonged to the jewellery collection of the Nizam of Hyderabad.

In a video shared on Instagram, Isha was also asked about the jewellery she wore to the Met, and her answer left everyone surprised. Almost all the heirloom pieces belong to her mother, philanthropist-businesswoman Nita Ambani. “Mom, mom, mom, mom” said Isha, breaking into a laugh as she explained to the interviewer.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / From 1800 carats of diamonds, to jewellery from Nizam of Hyderabad's collection- decoding Isha Ambani's Met Gala look
Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / From 1800 carats of diamonds, to jewellery from Nizam of Hyderabad's collection- decoding Isha Ambani's Met Gala look
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