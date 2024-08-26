From Disha Patani to Kriti Sanon, celebs embrace comfort with trendy wide-leg pants

Celebs are embracing the comfort-meets-chic vibe with wide-leg pants, turning airport runs and casual outings into stylish affairs. From Disha Patani to Kriti Sanon, these fashion-forward stars are making a statement with flowy, wide-legged trousers that scream effortless cool. Whether paired with a crop top for a laid-back look or a structured blazer for a touch of sophistication, wide-leg pants are the go-to choice. Perfect for travel or a day out, this trend blends comfort and glam, showing us all how to strut in style, even on the go. See pictures below







Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani rocking wide leg pants. (Source: Yogen Shah)

Kriti Sanon

Kiara Advani

Kriti Sanon exudes effortless chic in a sleek brown top paired with wide-leg pants and a matching brown jacket. The monochromatic look is elevated with her stylish sunglasses, adding a touch of glam to her ensemble.





Kiara Advani exudes elegance in a perfectly coordinated co-ord set featuring a chic knotted blouse and flowing wide-leg pants. The ensemble highlights her flawless silhouette, while the matching bag adds a polished finish. T

Disha Patani

Disha Patani effortlessly stuns in a knotted tube top that accentuates her toned figure, paired with ribbed brown denim wide-leg jeans that add a touch of edgy sophistication. The contrast between the sleek top and textured pants creates a balanced, fashion-forward look, perfect for turning heads on any outing.





Shefali Jariwala

Shefali Jariwala rocks wide-leg pants with unmatched flair, pairing them effortlessly with a classic T-shirt for a laid-back vibe. The beige jacket adds a sophisticated edge, while her trendy sunglasses elevate the entire look.