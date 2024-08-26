From Disha Patani to Kriti Sanon, celebs embrace comfort with trendy wide-leg pants
Check out these celebs rocking wide-leg pants for a chic yet comfortable airport style, including Disha Patani and Kriti Sanon
Celebs are embracing the comfort-meets-chic vibe with wide-leg pants, turning airport runs and casual outings into stylish affairs. From Disha Patani to Kriti Sanon, these fashion-forward stars are making a statement with flowy, wide-legged trousers that scream effortless cool. Whether paired with a crop top for a laid-back look or a structured blazer for a touch of sophistication, wide-leg pants are the go-to choice. Perfect for travel or a day out, this trend blends comfort and glam, showing us all how to strut in style, even on the go. See pictures below
Kriti Sanon exudes effortless chic in a sleek brown top paired with wide-leg pants and a matching brown jacket. The monochromatic look is elevated with her stylish sunglasses, adding a touch of glam to her ensemble.
Kiara Advani exudes elegance in a perfectly coordinated co-ord set featuring a chic knotted blouse and flowing wide-leg pants. The ensemble highlights her flawless silhouette, while the matching bag adds a polished finish. T
Disha Patani effortlessly stuns in a knotted tube top that accentuates her toned figure, paired with ribbed brown denim wide-leg jeans that add a touch of edgy sophistication. The contrast between the sleek top and textured pants creates a balanced, fashion-forward look, perfect for turning heads on any outing.
Shefali Jariwala rocks wide-leg pants with unmatched flair, pairing them effortlessly with a classic T-shirt for a laid-back vibe. The beige jacket adds a sophisticated edge, while her trendy sunglasses elevate the entire look.