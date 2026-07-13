From Janhvi Kapoor's sculpted bustier to Naomi Osaka's Eiffel Tower dress, here's how celebs are wearing gold

Move over classic black and vibrant jewel tones. Globally, fashion is experiencing a resurgence of ensembles dipped in gold. From the front rows of Paris Haute Couture Week to high-profile celebrity weddings and even the tennis court, style icons are choosing various tones of gold gold to make a fashion statement.

Celebrities are wearing different shades of gold, serving statement looks. (Instagram)

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While gold has always been a part of the language of Indian couture, fashion designer Seema Gujral says, "What feels new today is the way it’s being layered with texture, paired with unexpected colour palettes, and reimagined through modern silhouettes to create a more refined sense of luxury."

For many, gold can be a tricky colour to wear, considering it can cross the line from luxurious to gaudy in an instant. The difference boils down to balance, says designer Varun Bahl. "Every element of a look should complement the overall story rather than overpower it. Whether it is a floral motif, intricate embroidery, or the richness of gold, restraint is what allows each detail to stand out. Elegance often lies in knowing when to add and when to let the design breathe."

How to wear gold right

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{{^usCountry}} If you want to follow this gold rush in fashion, Varun Bahl suggest you pair traditional gold elements with contemporary silhouettes, play with textures, and allowing one statement piece to take focus. Seema Gujral's tip is to invest in a shade of gold that feels timeless and naturally suits you. Sculptural metallic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you want to follow this gold rush in fashion, Varun Bahl suggest you pair traditional gold elements with contemporary silhouettes, play with textures, and allowing one statement piece to take focus. Seema Gujral's tip is to invest in a shade of gold that feels timeless and naturally suits you. Sculptural metallic {{/usCountry}}

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Gold has entered the realm of fluid sculpture. Janhvi Kapoor wore a molten 24K gold-plated sculpted bustier paired with a cascading skirt and a silk fringed shawl. The look broke away from traditional festive wear.

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Masterclass in muted gold

Sonam Kapoor has never shied away from wearing gold. From heavily embellished golden ensembles to traditional sarees, she's worn it all. For her cousin Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding celebrations, Sonam's muted gold crushed chanderi silk Anarkali served a masterclass in understated elegance.

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Neutral, but make it sequins

When Selena Gomez arrived at Taylor Swift’s wedding, she bypassed typical romantic pastels in favour of a glittering champagne gold Oscar de la Renta gown. It looked radiant, festive and elegant, while making a subtle nod to the golden gown Swift wore to Gomez's wedding.

Fluid and liquid gold

Supermodel Karlie Kloss followed the 'golden' rule for Taylor Swift's wedding when she chose to wear a strapless, liquid-gold Grecian-style satin gown.

Karlie Kloss (left) and Selena Gomez wore striking gold ensembles at Taylor Swift's recent wedding celebrations.

A golden move

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The preference for gold isn't limited to traditional galas. During the 2026 French Open, tennis champion Naomi Osaka brought an athletic edge to the trend. She wore a gold sequined dress, later revealing that the inspiration was how the Eiffel Tower sparkles at night.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka and Indian businesswoman Isha Ambani serve golden styles.

Structured style

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Businesswoman Isha Ambani made waves in Paris, choosing a striking custom gold ensemble by Manish Malhotra for the designer's maiden show at the Paris Haute Couture Week. The ankle-length structured dress with intricate embroidery, featured a sculpted corseted silhouette with a halter neckline.