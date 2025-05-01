From Shah Rukh Khan to Kiara Advani: Bollywood celebs who will be attending the 2025 Met Gala

It’s that time of the year again when the buzz around the Met Gala reaches a fever pitch, with fashionistas, influencers, and celebrities alike preparing to make their mark on the fashion-forward carpet. But this year, the excitement surrounding the MET Gala is even more electrifying for Indian fans since Bollywood’s most dazzling stars are set to grace the event with their presence. From global superstars like Shah Rukh Khan to rising stars like Kiara Advani, the 2025 MET Gala is about to be an unforgettable celebration of fashion, culture, and creativity. Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani

Exploring the theme — Superfine: Tailoring Black Style

The theme for this year’s Met Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” is one that speaks volumes. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibition is set to showcase the rich history of Black menswear, with an emphasis on the bold, colourful, and intricately designed styles that have shaped Black fashion for decades. The dress code? A nod to the exhibition’s focus on menswear, inviting all guests to tap into their creativity while respecting the legacy of Black style icons. From the zoot suits worn by jazz legends to the little details that adorn men's suits — hats, ties, canes, brooches, and pocket squares — the possibilities are endless.

Bollywood attendees for 2025

This year, the list of Bollywood celebrities expected to attend is nothing short of spectacular. Shah Rukh Khan, who continues to reign as one of the most iconic figures in global cinema, is reportedly set to wear a custom Sabyasachi ensemble. Known for his impeccable sense of style, King Khan’s red carpet appearance is bound to steal the spotlight. Fans can’t wait to see what the Baadshah of Bollywood has in store for them.

Then, there’s Kiara Advani. The soon-to-be mum has been the talk of the town for her graceful maternity style, and her Met Gala look is highly anticipated. As she embraces this exciting new chapter in her life, her appearance at the Gala promises to be nothing short of sensational, blending the beauty of maternity fashion with the high-fashion flair of the event.

Another of the most exciting additions, if rumours are to be believed, to this year’s guest list is the multifaceted Diljit Dosanjh. With his growing global presence thanks to the success of his Dil-Luminati tour, Diljit’s attendance at the Met Gala 2025 is expected to elevate his international image even further. His fashion choices have always been bold and boundary-pushing, and this year’s Gala will be no different, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see how he blends his Punjabi roots with the Gala’s avant-garde theme.

Isha Ambani, the heiress to the Ambani fortune, will also allegedly return to the Met Gala this year. Known for her impeccable style, Isha’s fashion choices, she made quite the statement on the carpet last year, donned in a spectacular design by Rahul Mishra.

Isha Ambani

While Shah Rukh and Kiara’s appearances seem all but confirmed, Diljit and Isha are still putting the final touches on their plans. Nevertheless, the presence of these stars is certain to make a significant impact, especially if they walk the red carpet together, representing the best of both Bollywood and international fashion.

Bollywood at the 2024 Met Gala

Another name to watch out for is Mona Patel, a prominent Indian fashion entrepreneur and philanthropist. After making waves at the 2024 Met Gala with her stunning custom Iris Van Herpen gown, complete with kinetic butterfly sleeves, many are hopeful for the fashionista's return to the Gala.

And let’s not forget about our favourite attendees from the previous years. Alia Bhatt turned heads in a mint-green saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee in 2024 and continues to be one of Bollywood’s most talked-about fashion icons, while Priyanka Chopra stole the show with her black Valentino couture gown in 2023. Deepika Padukone has also graced the carpet previously, and we all remember her Zac Posen custom bubblegum pink strapless gown that was the star of the show in 2019.

Now as we look ahead to the 2025 MET Gala, it’s clear that Bollywood’s presence will continue to make waves on the international stage. With a mix of established icons and rising stars, the 2025 MET Gala promises to be a milestone event for India at one of the world’s most prestigious fashion affairs.