Gilded glamour for Vishu: Try these funky golden accessories

With Vishu today, every Hindu Malayali is dressed to the nines in traditional new clothes also known as Kodi, after viewing the Vishu Kani, the first thing in the morning. While women usually don the off-white Kasavu fabric-inspired sarees, pattu pavadais, salwar kameez and pair it with gold jewellery. The new age generation are changing things up a bit and alternating the conventional gold jewellery for other golden accessories with a funky twist. Here's how you can do the same easily with easy to emulate and DIY options. Embrace maximalism with intricate gold-plated hair accessories(Photo: Instagram)

Hair it right

Models adorn their hair with red roses for the festival donning pattu pavadais from Kilan Studio(Photo: Instagram)

An intricate gold-plated hair accessory from Kavya Potluri(Photo: Instagram)

While white mogra flowers are the go-to hair accessories for the festival, give it a skip this time and embrace maximalism with intricate gold-plated hair accessories and red roses. Ranging from hair bun cage covers, rakodi hair pins, ambadas, barettes to multi-strand hair pins — there is something for everyone. Slip into a minimal jumpsuit made with Kasavu material and tie your hair in a bun and add this gold hair accessory to make a head-turning statement.

Minimal in gold

A model accessorises her Kasavu saree with ribbon braided hair and a dainty septum from Kilan Studio(Photo: Instagram)

If you want to blend your traditional roots with a boho chic style, it's time to take the septum and ribbon route. With a dainty gold septum for the nose or a funky nose ring, you can get the mood board right. With a middle parting, braid your hair and add a strand of ribbon to it to spruce up the look effortlessly.

Rosette all the way

Take the Gen Z way and wear a gold rosette neckpiece from ROUKA by Sreejith Jeevan(Photo: Instagram)

While gold jewellery is a must for the festival, try to give a nod to the same and do it the Gen Z way in a rosette choker. You can also DIY it yourself by picking a rosette from the local market and stitching it to a black ribbon and wrapping it around your neck. Don it with the traditional off-white saree and red blouse for a colour-blocking look. If you are not a choker person, wear it on your wrist.

Keep it old school in ear cuffs

Opt for heavy ear cuffs to make an effortless statement(Photo: Instagram)

Borrowing a leaf from the old school stylebook, embrace ear cuffs for the occasion. From heavy ones to simple yet subtle ear cuffs, choose one that marries comfort and fashion together. It can also extend to your hair and become a two-in-one accessory. Make sure you leave your tresses open and in soft waves with this piece.

Belt it up

Elevate your Vishu look with a gold belt from ROUKA by Sreejith Jeevan(Photo: Instagram)

Nothing can elevate a fit more easily than a statement-making belt. Be it your sarees, pattu pavadais or jumpsuits, throw in a gold metal belt or black belt with a golden buckle for a fun yet impactful fashion accessory. It will also help cinch your waist and give more structure to your saree drape. Ensure to keep the rest of the outfit to the minimal and steer away from heavy neckpieces or jhumkas.