Give your mehendi a modern makeover with bindi stick-ons this Karwa Chauth

For Karwa Chauth, applying mehendi is a tradition, but this season, why not try a modern alternative? Swap henna for stick-on embellished stones that last longer, take minutes to apply, and are extremely customisable. Bindi mehendi from Amama and embellished mehendi design paired with traditional henna by mehendi artist Nisha Gupta

Jewellery brand Amama has a set of these bindis, or embellished stones, that you can stick on your hands, priced at ₹1,100 for a set of 5. “When we created the mehendi bindi, it was really about giving women the freedom to celebrate rituals in a modern, fuss-free way. People are loving the instant sparkle and ornate look without the mess or waiting,” founder Nikita Gupta tells us.

Another brand, Petals & Presents, has also introduced the same. Urusa Ahtesham, the founder, tells us that the idea behind creating these embellished mehendi stones was to give mehendi designs a more festive, jewellery-like appeal by adding colourful stones. “These bindis usually start from around ₹500- ₹1500 for a simple design. You can also add it on top of typical mehendi — kundan stones are placed on top to highlight certain parts of the pattern. So, it’s actually best paired with traditional mehendi,” she says.

She further adds that the stones and embellishments are fixed using safe skin adhesive (like body glue) and can last 1–2 days if taken care of properly, though some may start coming off earlier if you wash your hands frequently.

Even mehendi artists have caught on to the trend. Nisha Gupta, a mehendi artist, notes, “Embellished mehndi stones seem to be gaining popularity, especially for occasions like weddings, engagements, Karwa Chauth and also Diwali. As a mehendi artist, I experiment with the traditional henna and mix it with these stones, which gives a beautiful result. I also mix and match with coloured henna.”

The trend has takers, too. Nidhi Rathi, a beauty creator based in Pune, says, “I saw these viral stone stick-on mehendi videos floating on social media, and I was instantly intrigued. That made me want to try it myself, so I got a bunch of blue rhinestones and used eyelash glue to stick them over my traditional mehendi. It instantly added sparkle to my hands. I love it so much, and perhaps I am going to try this for events now.”