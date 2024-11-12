Happy Birthday, Anne Hathaway: How her minimalist take on dopamine dressing is a fashion game-changer

From the moment Anne Hathaway made her big screen debut as the awkward yet supremely loveable Princess Mia Thermopolis, the actor has captured hearts with her megawatt smile and never-miss outfits. Two decades later, she still manages to project that same energy but with a Gen Z twist. On the occasion of the Princess' 42nd birthday, let's take a look at what makes her recent looks so iconic. Anne Hathaway

Getting a good stylist

At the heart of Hathaway’s wardrobe evolution is the relationship between her and her long-time stylist, Erin Walsh. With a roster of clients that includes Selena Gomez and other A-listers, Walsh is known for creating looks that are both elegant and trendy; Hathaway herself has acknowledged Walsh's influence, noting how her stylist “wears things in the most effortless way possible”. The synergy between them enables Hathaway to blend timeless silhouettes with contemporary flair, creating a look that feels both polished and fresh.

The influence of Gen Z fashion

While most of Hathaway’s films cater to millennial nostalgia, her fashion has undeniably evolved to humour her Gen Z audience. In fact, the actor has publicly credited Gen Z for inspiring her to experiment more with her style. As she told Vogue, “If you can see it, you can be it. And look, I’m really switched on by Gen Z. Their relationship with [fashion], the way it’s received, it’s a really, really fun dance.” Hathaway’s open-mindedness about fashion has allowed her to evolve, moving beyond the traditional ‘mature’ looks that used to be associated with her public persona.

Embracing dopamine dressing

One of the key trends Hathaway has embraced in recent years is the concept of dopamine dressing — using colour and texture to evoke joy. “The concept of dopamine dressing is so much fun! And also fashion itself right now, I feel like designers are having a lot of fun. I feel like people are enjoying it. Maybe it was always the case, and maybe I was the only person in the corner watching everybody else have fun. But just the ability to enjoy it feels like it’s more available to me now than it ever was before,” she said to Vogue. Whether it's the blazing red Versace leather dress that she wore right off the runway or the Christopher John Rogers trippy pantsuit — Hathaway's wardrobe reflects her newfound freedom to enjoy fashion in a more playful way; it's the embodiment of wearing what feels good instead of adhering to what qualifies as ‘fashion’.

Anne Hathaway embracing dopamine dressing

Being fluid with silhouettes

As she reflects on her style journey, Hathaway notes the fluidity she’s found in her wardrobe choices: “You asked me about what’s changed for me with my style. I think for a long time, I thought that I could only have one. I felt really lost because I didn’t know what that was until I realized I have so many styles. And that’s part of the reason why I love being an actor, and my style is fluid. And once I realized that, then I felt like something clicked. But that’s just me. It’s different. Some people are like, “Nope, black turtleneck every day.”” This realization is a testament to her evolution, as she’s learned to embrace the idea that her fashion can be diverse, changing with her moods, roles and most importantly — the times.

Fashion can be diverse and changes with her moods

As Hathaway celebrates another year of incredible style and career milestones, one thing is clear: her fashion journey is far from over.