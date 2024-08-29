Happy Birthday, Michael Jackson: Explore the star's timeless influence on fashion

Growing up in India, Michael Jackson always felt like a legend from another world. From his over-the-top sartorial choices to his inhuman dance moves, Michael's extraordinary looks were a successful attepmt at matching clothes to his enigmatic talent. On his 66th birthday today, let’s explore how the cultural icon shaped not just music but also left an indelible mark on fashion with a few of his signature styles. Michael Jackson's timeless influence on Gen Z fashion

The moto jacket

Michael's 1987 smash hit Bad changed the world of dance pop as we knew it and the moto jacket he wore in the song’s music video was as tough as it gets. This jacket, adorned with shiny chains and paired with jeans and combat boots became as iconic as the song itself. Similarly, his red leather jacket in Thriller took the world by storm, with many rushing to emulate it by any means possible.

Fast forward to today, and motocross-inspired fashion is experiencing a major resurgence among Gen Z. Labels like Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen have all been embracing racing-inspired biker gear with a renewed zest over the past few years. The modern iterations of this style combine a sultry ruggedness with simple silhouettes, making them a staple in the wardrobes of today’s youth.

Embellishments

If there was one item that would take on a larger-than-life significance in Jackson's career, it would be the single white glove he first wore during his now-classic Billie Jean performance in 1983. Encrusted with 1,200 Swarovski crystals, the glove, made by Jackson's original costume designer Bill Whitten, became a symbol of his persona.

But that wasn't the only time he showcased his love for embellishments. The superstar was never afraid to be over the top, often donning tops and jackets fully embellished with rhinestones, ensuring that even those in the furthest seats of a concert hall could see him shine. Today, an all-sparkles look is still the go-to choice for standing out, whether it’s a birthday bash or a night out with friends.

The letterman jacket

Michael also had an uncanny ability to turn unexpected pieces into trends. For example, when MJ wore a varsity letterman jacket in his iconic Thriller mini-movie it quickly became the epitome of casual cool.

The red and yellow jacket he sported in the video cemented its place in fashion history. Today’s fashion muses, including stars like Rihanna, often incorporate letterman jackets into their athletic-inspired styles, proving that MJ’s influence on casual wear remains as strong as ever.

Cropped trousers

As the dreaded capris make a comeback into mainstream fashion, we must give some of the credit to Mr. Jackson. When Michael debuted the moonwalk live at the Motown 25th Anniversary celebration in 1983, his signature cropped pants became a sensation. Designed to showcase his intricate footwork, these trousers, paired with sparkling socks and his omnipresent penny loafers, were the perfect complement to his dance moves.

Ken Luftig Viste, curator of the Grammy Museum's Michael Jackson: HIStyle exhibition explained, “He'd wear an elaborate outfit like this so that even the people in the furthest rows could see him dance because the crystals are flashing under the lights. The white socks really also showed off the way he danced, the ways he could move and how much of that was footwork. He wanted people to be able to see him dance.”

Military jackets

Now one cannot think of Michael without envisioning his distinctive military jackets. The brainchild of costume designer and his close friend Michael Bush, these jackets were a harmonious blend of structure and grandeur. Exaggerated shoulders, intricate emblems, and embroidery formed a symphony that exuded an inexplicable charm.

While the military jacket silhouette faded for a while, it’s now back and stronger than ever, becoming a cornerstone of street style. Oversized military jackets are a popular choice among Gen Z, who, while not necessarily trying to emulate MJ, are certainly following in his footsteps when it comes to making a bold fashion statement.

It’s clear that MJ's influence transcends generations and his sartorial legacy continues to inspire and shape the world of fashion today.