Here's how plaid is unexpectedly becoming summer's coolest print

How to style plaid this season?

Stylist Nachiket Barve says, “Plaid can be surprisingly versatile for summer styling. If you want to lean into a punk aesthetic, pair it with fishnets or boots for a trans-seasonal look. For something lighter and more playful, take a grunge-inspired approach with a plaid shirt layered over a white singlet and baggy jeans, finished with a pair of thong slippers. Layering also works beautifully in warmer weather—a plaid dress styled with Birkenstocks and a touch of lace, such as a pinafore detail, adds softness and dimension while keeping the look effortless.”