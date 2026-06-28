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Here's why the fisherman aesthetic is this season's freshest catch

From runways to celebrity wardrobes, the fisherman aesthetic is redefining fashion with woven textures, cage sandals and laid-back coastal luxury.

Published on: Jun 28, 2026 10:12 am IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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Fashion has always swung between polish and imperfection. After restrained elegance, designers are embracing something altogether more relaxed. The evidence is everywhere: Harry Styles with his raffia tote, Chanel's Cruise 2026/27 collection inspired by the seaside town of Biarritz, and a steady stream of woven textures, artisanal accessories and fisherman sandals appearing across runways and street style. From luxury runways to celebrity wardrobes, the fisherman aesthetic is emerging as fashion's latest obsession.

The coast goes luxe

Coastal-inspired textures and motifs are making the fisherman aesthetic fashion's freshest statement.

Far removed from the polished French Riviera fantasy of traditional nautical dressing, the fisherman aesthetic draws inspiration from the working coast. Fashion designer Ashna Vaswani explains, “While the previous nautical revivals were always aspirational in a very specific social sense — the yacht, the French Riviera, the resort — the fisherman aesthetic borrows from the working coast and carries a different emotional charge.”

For fashion designer Pallavi Mohan, the trend taps into nostalgia and escapism that feels particularly relevant today. “It reminds you of a summer by the sea you probably never even had, but you miss it anyway,” she says.

What defines the trend

Traditionally, this aesthetic was defined by chunky cable-knit sweaters, weatherproof barn jackets, linen shirts, practical trousers and sturdy fisherman sandals. The modern iteration, however, retains these tactile foundations while injecting them with a fashion-first sensibility. Woven leather bags, raffia totes, crochet dresses and netted layers are styled with oversized tailoring, fluid silhouettes and unexpected bursts of colour such as butter yellow, cherry red and cobalt blue.

How to nail the look

Mohan says, "The aesthetic works best when it's interpreted, not imitated. The second you do the striped top and the net bag and the little fish earrings and the sailor everything - stop. You've gone too far. You want to look like you'd sit on a balcony and think about fishing, glass of wine in hand, doing absolutely nothing. It's a mood, not a uniform."

Mohan's styling tips:

  • Choose one hero piece: Let a woven tote, raffia bag or pair of fisherman sandals be the focal point
  • Mix utility with tailoring: Pair basket-style bags or cage sandals with sharp trousers, structured blazers or fluid dresses for contrast
  • Skip the obvious references: Avoid piling on Breton stripes, anchor motifs or fish-shaped accessories
  • Play with colour: Offset earthy textures with bold hues, feathers, capes or statement details With inputs from designer Pallavi Mohan

Where to buy

Dresses and tops: Westside, Okhai, Cord, H&M, Mango, PDKF Store (starting at 999)

Shoes: Bata, Birkenstock, The Row (starting at 1,500)

Jewellery: Misho, Studio Metallurgy (starting at 800)

Bags: Müstik, Miraggio, Cult Gaia (starting at 2,800)

 
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