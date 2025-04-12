How Gaurav-Navkirat's story of resilience became a beacon of hope for many

When life presents an irreversible moment - one that etches itself into permanence — you can either succumb to despair or transform it into a beacon of strength. For fashion designer Gaurav Gupta and his "twin flame" poet Navkirat Sodhi, a devastating fire became the catalyst for something extraordinary. Their harrowing experience culminated in Across The Flame at Paris Haute Couture Week in January 2025, a show that resonated far beyond the runway. Designer Gaurav Gupta and his friend Navkirat Sodhi pose together at their Delhi home.

Strangers in the French capital recognised Gaurav, and fire survivors flooded their inboxes, thanking them for turning pain into power, darkness into light. But before the fire, there was a friendship built over two decades — rooted in art, poetry and a shared philosophy of boundless creativity. Navkirat, a celebrated poet and storyteller, had collaborated with Gaurav on multiple projects, infusing his designs with lyrical depth, while he brought a sculptural, dreamlike quality to her vision. Their connection extended beyond work - it was a creative companionship that blurred boundaries, challenged convention and embraced fluidity in both art and life. Then, in early 2024, an intimate dinner at their friend's home took a tragic turn. A candle flame spiralled out of control, engulfing Navkirat in fire. As Gaurav instinctively tried to smother the flames with his bare hands, he suffered burns himself.

In 2024, a candle flame turned into a blaze, engulfing Navkirat in fire.

But Navkirat bore the brunt - 55% of her body was burnt. She spent eight weeks in the ICU, underwent multiple skin graft surgeries and faced an excruciating road to recovery. Now, in an exclusive conversation at their home in New Delhi, Gaurav and Nakirat reflect on the journey that followed - from pain to reinvention, from survival to storytelling. "We're moving to a new house by the end of this year," Gaurav shares, ushering us in. The air is filled with quiet resilience, the kind that comes from enduring something life-altering and emerging transformed. As they settle in, they recount the moments that shaped Across The Flame — not just as a fashion collection, but as a testament to love, resilience, and the profound ways in which art can heal.

COUTURE - A NARRATIVE

Lying in the hospital, battling unbearable pain, Navkirat lost the will to live. "Pain transforms you. The fire took away a part of us, but in return, it gave us something far more valuable — perspective.

When you are stripped to your most vulnerable self, you realise what truly matters," she reflects, adding, "Gaurav and I leaned on each other, and our love became the strongest source of resilience."

For Gaurav, whose avant-garde couture has found a place in the wardrobes of elite Western clients including global icons such as Beyonce, Cardi B and Adele, creativity became cathartic.

Navkirat and Gaurav don't want any label to be given to their relationship.

His designs have always explored themes of metamorphosis, fluidity and fantasy, but after the accident, they took on an even deeper meaning. He poured his emotions into sculpting Across

The Flame, a collection that mirrored Navkirat's journey — fragility turning into strength, pain becoming beauty, destruction giving way to rebirth.

In 2024, Gaurav had to cancel his Paris Haute Couture Week show due to the fire. "It was disappointing, but couture is about more than spectacle — it's about storytelling. We found a way to transcend the moment, to adapt, and to still reach people," he shares. Instead of a grand runway presentation, the team pivoted to an intimate showcase, accompanied by a powerful fashion film.

Fast forward to January 2025, Across The Flame became one of their most personal and evocative collections. The runway was a tribute to their journey - sculptural gowns mimicked flickering flames, molten textures embodied transformation and ethereal silhouettes captured both destruction and renewal. The final look, a breathtaking gold ensemble, symbolised resilience and rebirth— Navkirat's own phoenix moment. Among the elite front-row audience was American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Their story has now become an inspiration for millions,

Navkirat and Gaurav's journey is not just about survival but about reinvention, resilience, and the boundless forms that love can take. High school friends turned lifelong creative companions, they sit together in their Greater Kailash home, planning their next chapter. Having shared a home for over two decades, their bond transcends conventional definitions.

"I'm a gay man, and Navkirat is a straight woman. What we share isn't defined by labels. Love isn't just romance; it's a force that heals, sustains, and nurtures," Gaurav explains.

