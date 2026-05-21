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How to style the "couture crochet" aesthetic like Bella Hadid at Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival required a combined 22,160 hours of meticulous labour by 130 master artisans at the house of Schiaparelli

Updated on: May 21, 2026 05:35 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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At the Cannes Film Festival, model Bella Hadid wore an incredible cream-colored lace dress made by the fashion brand Schiaparelli. It took 130 experts over 22,000 hours to make it by hand!

The dress was a tribute to Jane Birkin, a famous fashion icon from the 1960s(Photo: AFP)

The dress was a tribute to Jane Birkin, a famous fashion icon from the 1960s. Back in 1969, Jane accidentally made history by wearing her fancy dress backward to a party because she didn't like how high the front was. Bella's dress copied that look on purpose, creating a super deep, dramatic cut in the front.

Steal the style:

Wear your hair in a tight, sleek bun or topknot. This keeps your hair out of the way so everyone can see the details on the dress.

A big necklace will make the outfit look too messy. Instead, leave your neck bare and just wear shiny diamond earrings and one big ring

 
bella hadid cannes film festival
Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / How to style the "couture crochet" aesthetic like Bella Hadid at Cannes Film Festival
Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / How to style the "couture crochet" aesthetic like Bella Hadid at Cannes Film Festival
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