How to style your haathphool from 9-5 and 5-9

During her visit to Mumbai last week, Barbadian singer Rihanna opted for monochrome Mugler and Alaïa looks, styling both with diamond haathphools by Manish Malhotra.

A modern turn

Rihanna wears a diamond haathphool.

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Literally translating to 'flower of the hand, traditional haathphool designs covered the entire hand. Today, however, these accessories show restraint with single-ring formats, finer chains, asymmetrical patterns, and mixed materials such as sterling silver and modular components.

Akanksha Arora, CEO of Tribe Amrapali, says that this shift is about prioritising accessories rather than their emotional weight: "A haathphool now is less about occasion and more about the wearer. It can signal nostalgia, individuality, or personal link."

Function is central. Detachable elements, adjustable chains and convertible formats are making haathphools wearable with contemporary silhouettes such as slip dresses structured tailoring and pared-back daywear.

Disha Shah, jewellery designer and founder of DiAi Designs, explains, “Stylists are placing traditional pieces in unexpected contexts, which then pushes designers to rethink form and scale. Consumers respond to that, so it becomes a cycle rather than a single-point movement.”

Handy Styling Tips

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{{^usCountry}} Celebrity stylist Yashaswi J Mehlawat shares handy tips. Haathphool can be styled both for daytime pared-back fits and elegant, evening affairs. From 9 to 5- For morning looks, keep it minimal. Opt for a single-ring haathphool with fine chains in silver or muted gold for office wear. Pair with clean silhouettes. Think shirts, blazers, or co-ord sets. Avoid layering with multiple bangles.

From 5 to 9 - For evening dos, swap it for pieces with stones, pearls, or a more intricate motif. Add bangles or cuffs to build texture. Style it with dresses or sharper evening looks to stand out.

Bonus tip: The palm cuff leads to your fingers, so nails matter. Opt for neutral designs when styling heavy pieces, and bold tones with cuffs featuring minimal chains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Celebrity stylist Yashaswi J Mehlawat shares handy tips. Haathphool can be styled both for daytime pared-back fits and elegant, evening affairs. From 9 to 5- For morning looks, keep it minimal. Opt for a single-ring haathphool with fine chains in silver or muted gold for office wear. Pair with clean silhouettes. Think shirts, blazers, or co-ord sets. Avoid layering with multiple bangles.

From 5 to 9 - For evening dos, swap it for pieces with stones, pearls, or a more intricate motif. Add bangles or cuffs to build texture. Style it with dresses or sharper evening looks to stand out.

Bonus tip: The palm cuff leads to your fingers, so nails matter. Opt for neutral designs when styling heavy pieces, and bold tones with cuffs featuring minimal chains. {{/usCountry}}

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(Written by Snigdha Oreya)

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