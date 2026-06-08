How to style your sequins (without overdoing it)

The 79th Tony Awards took place on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, bringing Broadway’s biggest night to life with a mix of powerhouse performances, emotional wins, and, of course, a seriously elevated blue carpet moment. Celebrities showed up in full force, but instead of going all-out in predictable red carpet fashion, one of the most standout shifts was how sequins were approached. Sequins weren’t just thrown on for impact but they were styled with restraint, paired with cleaner silhouettes and sharper contrasts.

(L-R) Actor Lea Michele in Michael Kors, actor Lesley Manville in custom Loewe.

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Actor Lesley Manville captured this in a custom Loewe orange sequined gown. On the other end, Glee actor Lea Michele took a more pared-back route in Michael Kors, as she wore a dramatic black sequined skirt with a simple white tank and a belt.

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{{^usCountry}} How to style Pick one focal point: Let sequins lead the look - whether it’s a skirt, gown, or jacket - and keep everything else pared back.

Balance with basics: A simple tank, shirt, or blazer tones down the sparkle and makes it feel more wearable.

Play with texture: Sequins aren’t just about shine anymore. Look for matte finishes, oversized sequins, and layered surfaces that add depth.

Keep accessories minimal: When your outfit already reflects light, jewellery should stay subtle and intentional.

Confidence is the real styling trick: Sequins are inherently bold so the key is wearing them like they belong in your everyday wardrobe, not just for an occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How to style Pick one focal point: Let sequins lead the look - whether it’s a skirt, gown, or jacket - and keep everything else pared back.

Balance with basics: A simple tank, shirt, or blazer tones down the sparkle and makes it feel more wearable.

Play with texture: Sequins aren’t just about shine anymore. Look for matte finishes, oversized sequins, and layered surfaces that add depth.

Keep accessories minimal: When your outfit already reflects light, jewellery should stay subtle and intentional.

Confidence is the real styling trick: Sequins are inherently bold so the key is wearing them like they belong in your everyday wardrobe, not just for an occasion. {{/usCountry}}

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