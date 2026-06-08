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How to style your sequins (without overdoing it)

Steering clear of the predictable red carpet glamour, celebrities embraced sequins at the 79th Tony Awards in NYC. 

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 05:17 pm IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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The 79th Tony Awards took place on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, bringing Broadway’s biggest night to life with a mix of powerhouse performances, emotional wins, and, of course, a seriously elevated blue carpet moment. Celebrities showed up in full force, but instead of going all-out in predictable red carpet fashion, one of the most standout shifts was how sequins were approached. Sequins weren’t just thrown on for impact but they were styled with restraint, paired with cleaner silhouettes and sharper contrasts.

(L-R) Actor Lea Michele in Michael Kors, actor Lesley Manville in custom Loewe.

Actor Lesley Manville captured this in a custom Loewe orange sequined gown. On the other end, Glee actor Lea Michele took a more pared-back route in Michael Kors, as she wore a dramatic black sequined skirt with a simple white tank and a belt.

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / How to style your sequins (without overdoing it)
Home / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / How to style your sequins (without overdoing it)
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