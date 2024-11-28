HT City Showstoppers| Kalki Koechin: My style changes with my mood

Eclectic and unique — these words don’t just describe Kalki Koechlin’s choice of roles but also her sartorial style. For the actor, fashion is “an extension of one’s personality” and her style changes with her mood. Kalki stuns in a ruched pink halter top from Diva by Sangeeta Ranka. The look is spruced up with layered gold neckpieces set with diamonds, sapphires and rubies and rings from CaratLane. (Photo: Vijit Gupta )

“Fashion is a way to tell the world who you are. I think I’m very eclectic. Some days, I like to disappear and be in a big baggy T-shirt and some days, I want to be seen and wear a beautiful red dress,” the 40-year-old actor says.

Outfit: Kanchana Next. Bag: Forever Noor by Ridhima Advani. The actor is a vision in a beaded pearl bustier, satin cowl and a flowy organza cape from Kanchana Next. Her look has been styled with a pearl and bugle bead clutch from Forever Noor by Ridhima Advani.(Photo: Vijit Gupta )

Koechlin, who embraced motherhood in February 2020, admits her fashion sense has evolved over the years. Reflecting on her journey from Bohemian layers to organic minimalism, she says, “Back in the day, I used to be quite a boho, wear as many accessories as possible, and add a lot of layers. But now when it comes to my personal wardrobe, I like to keep it very simple. My go-to is cotton, breathable, organic kind of outfits.”

Outfit: Diva by Sangeeta Ranka Bag: Retag Jewellery: CaratLane Kalki cuts a slender figure in a chanderi pintak skirt paired with a silk halter top with ruching details from Diva by Sangeeta Ranka. Her look has been spruced up with jewellery by CaratLane and a pre-owned Christian Dior bag sold by Retag in silver shade. The bag has no visible wear and tear or fading. (Photo: Vijit Gupta )

To jazz up her look for a night out, she focuses on highlighting a single standout element in her ensemble. Coming to her makeup, she likes to keep it “easy, breezy” and not use too many products.

Outfit: Folksong by W. The actor pairs a kalamkari tunic from Folksong by W with a high-waisted corduroy skirt and boots from Aldo. (Photo: Vijit Gupta )

Talking about her on-screen appearances, the actor admits that a few of them closely matched her personal style aesthetic: “Aditi Mehra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) was fun. I also loved Faiza from Made In Heaven for her dresses.”

Outfit: Amaare The actor exudes glamour in this golden draped top and skirt dress from Amaare by Sahib Bhatia. Gotta patti, sequin and glass beads embroidery elevate it further. (Photo: Vijit Gupta )

Koechlin is currently shooting for the web show Ghost Hunter, directed by Robbie Gal. “It’s a paranormal show so that’s exciting stuff and quite freaky too. For me to pick up work today, I need it to be new for me in some way, not be repetitive,” she ends.

Outfit: Sunita Rathi Setting the tone right for festivities, Kalki shines in an embroidered velvet bustier with a draped skirt from Sunita Rathi. (Photo: Vijit Gupta )

Creative director and producer: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Photographer: Vijit Gupta

Styling: Priyanka Castellino

Hair and makeup: Angelina Joseph

Location: The Oberoi, Mumbai

Production: Abigail Banerji, Kayanat Zahera

Footwear: Aldo

Jewellery: H Ajoomal, Anana, Sahai Ambar Pariddi

Talent coordination: Kavita Awaasthi

Artist’s Publicity: Straight Talk Communications