HT City Showstoppers| Kalki Koechin: My style changes with my mood
In a special shoot with HT City Showstoppers, actor Kalki Koechlin reflects on her eclectic fashion choices and the appeal of keeping it minimal
Eclectic and unique — these words don’t just describe Kalki Koechlin’s choice of roles but also her sartorial style. For the actor, fashion is “an extension of one’s personality” and her style changes with her mood.
“Fashion is a way to tell the world who you are. I think I’m very eclectic. Some days, I like to disappear and be in a big baggy T-shirt and some days, I want to be seen and wear a beautiful red dress,” the 40-year-old actor says.
Koechlin, who embraced motherhood in February 2020, admits her fashion sense has evolved over the years. Reflecting on her journey from Bohemian layers to organic minimalism, she says, “Back in the day, I used to be quite a boho, wear as many accessories as possible, and add a lot of layers. But now when it comes to my personal wardrobe, I like to keep it very simple. My go-to is cotton, breathable, organic kind of outfits.”
To jazz up her look for a night out, she focuses on highlighting a single standout element in her ensemble. Coming to her makeup, she likes to keep it “easy, breezy” and not use too many products.
Talking about her on-screen appearances, the actor admits that a few of them closely matched her personal style aesthetic: “Aditi Mehra from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) was fun. I also loved Faiza from Made In Heaven for her dresses.”
Koechlin is currently shooting for the web show Ghost Hunter, directed by Robbie Gal. “It’s a paranormal show so that’s exciting stuff and quite freaky too. For me to pick up work today, I need it to be new for me in some way, not be repetitive,” she ends.