HT CITY SHOWSTOPPERS| Siddhant Chaturvedi: For me, wearing traditional is not an occasion, it’s a part of my life

When it comes to fashion, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi always believed in sticking to the basics. But after Gully Boy (2019), he got the exposure and opportunity to try and venture into experimenting with his looks. “The first couple of years, I tried out a lot of things in colours, fits and coord sets. Eventually, I realised it wasn’t me and I was trying a little too hard. So, I switched back to my basics but this time it was more to do with the silhouettes, the cut and the palate of it. I love trying stuff, but not too loud, blingy or glossy. My preference might be basic, but it needs to have my own touch.” Siddhant Chaturvedi raises his fashion quotient in this black and gold sherwani from Kasbah(Sheldon Santos)

Outfit: Study by Janak Siddhant turns heads in a front open Indo-Western ensemble with an angrakha cut kurta in a textured brushed fabric from Study by Janak. It also features zardosi embroidery on the collars and sleeves(Sheldon Santos)

The actor is known for his street-wear inspired style and he admits that he it comes from his fascination with the Asian cuts, the boot cuts of denims and bomber jackets. “At times, I switch to formals as well. But they have to be vintage-y and very today. It can’t be the basic tux or suit. It needs to have a flair,” he says, adding that it’s not just about the clothes but also the way you carry it: “I try to break the pattern a little bit; make it a little younger, but also rooted in gravity.”

Outfit: Don & julio The actor exudes understated elegance in a structured black bandhgala by Don & Julio, featuring intricate tonal embroidery paired with slim-fitted pants(Sheldon Santos)

With the festive season currently on, Chaturvedi insists that while he might not put up a lot of pictures in traditional wear or get spotted at events in them, he does have a special equation with them: “It’s only during the festive season that you get a chance to dress up and go out. I do wear traditional clothes as per the occasions, but I don’t put up pictures because most of these events are very personal. For me, wearing traditional is not an occasion, it’s a part of my life. I even have a full wardrobe full of lucknowi kurtas.”

Outfit: Jigar & Nikita Siddhant looks dapper in a pastel pink sherwani by Jigar & Nikita, paired with contrasting straight white pants. He completes the outfit with brown loafers(Sheldon Santos)

Breaking down his fashion mantra, the actor says, “Comfort for me is the primary thing. I need to be comfortable in what I am wearing and be conscious of it. I don’t want that validation that one seeks on trying something new. Your clothes can be a part of your personality but not the whole thing. My fashion should complement the other things that I do, instead of it being the primary focus in any kind of a public gathering.”

Outfit: Kasbah Siddhant raises his fashion quotient in this black sherwani with gold embellishments from Kasbah. The sherwani features zigzag design and peacock motifs at the hemline, adding a luxurious touch. He finishes his look with a pair of black churidar-style pants and classic loafers also in black(Sheldon Santos)

In his seven years in the industry, Siddhant broke the myth that actors who start off in a supporting capacity cannot make it to the leading space. He recently headlined the actioner Yudhra, and while he feels happy about the achievement, he clarifies that his goals have always been very clear. “The aim was always to be the leading man, that is why I said no to a lot of films that came to me before in the initial days. But I knew no one was going to launch me, so I thought let’s do a role that will be heroic and will leave an impact, and that’s how Gully Boy happened. But I always had faith that one day, films will be mounted on me and theatres will be packed for me. That has always been the dream. I have worked on that conviction, and I continue to do so,” he says.

Reflecting on his characters over the years, Siddhant shares, “None of my roles have been closer to who I am in real life. I happen to choose mostly grey characters because I find them to be the most human, as we are all grey. As for my real side, it is still a mystery to be solved, and I keep it close to me.”

Creative Director and Production: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Photographer: Sheldon Santos

Stylist: Nikita Jaisinghani

Hair and Makeup: Hinal Dattani

Production: Akash Bhatnagar, Zahera Kayanat

Location: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Talent Publicity: Jio Creative Labs, Anushree Kirtikar