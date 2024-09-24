Yudhra box office collection day 5: Siddhant Chaturvedi action film takes India total to 9.2 crore

Yudhra box office collection day 5: Ravi Udyawar's action-thriller Yudhra witnessed a further drop in its box office collection on Monday, despite being the only new release. The movie, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, earlier saw a decline in earnings over the weekend. According to a recent report by Sacnilk, Yudhra had a lukewarm collection on Monday. (Also read: Yudhra box office collection day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan's film dips on first Monday) Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan's Yudhra witnessed a decline in its Tuesday collection.

Yudhra gets lukewarm opening at box office

The film's collection on Monday has been less than ₹1 crore; it made ₹75 lakh crore according to early estimates. It's Friday, Saturday and Sunday earnings were ₹ 4.5 crore, ₹ 1.75 crore and ₹ 2.25 crore, respectively. The reason attributed to the Friday collection has been the National Cinema Day as the tickets were priced at ₹99. Now, the film's India total is around ₹9.25 crore nett.

Per the portal, the film's day 5 collection so far stands at ₹0.16 crore.

Veer-Zaara, Stree 2 continue to dominate box office

In comparison to Yudhra, several old Bollywood movies were re-released on the same day and received good responses. Both Rahi Anil Bharve's 2018 folk horror film Tumbbad and Yash Chopra's 2004 blockbuster romantic-drama Veer-Zaara continued to attract audiences even after their first week of re-release.

Last Friday, PVR also re-released several movies starring Kareena Kapoor to celebrate the actor's 25 years in the entertainment industry. Additionally, Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Stree 2 has been dominating the box office for weeks and has now surpassed the unprecedented ₹600 crore mark as of last Sunday.

Siddhant portrays a man with anger issues in Yudhra. Malavika Mohanan is paired opposite him in the movie. The action-thriller also features Raghav Juyal, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Shilpa Shukla, Raj Arjun and others in pivotal characters. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. Shridhar Raghavan has written ther story and screenplay, while Farhan and Akshat Ghildial have wriotten the dialogues of the movie.

The Hindustan Times review of Yudhra states, “The Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer had a lot of scope and potential, but the unimaginative story leaves you disappointed.”