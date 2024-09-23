Yudhra box office collection day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan's film dips on first Monday

Yudhra box office collection day 4: Ravi Udyawar's action thriller, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal, was the solo Bollywood release last week. Despite a solid opening on National Cinema Day, it couldn't sustain the momentum and had a free fall on its first Monday, as reported by Sacnilk. (Also Read – Yudhra review: Action sequences save this Siddhant Chaturvedi film which takes forever to find its groove) Yudhra box office collection day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi film dips on Monday

Yudhra box office collection day 4

The film didn't even manage to earn even ₹1 crore on Monday. It collected only ₹0.24 crore or ₹24 lakh. It's quite a dip from its earnings on Sunday, ₹2.35 crore, which were a further rise from the collection on Saturday, ₹1.75 crore. However. the film's most dramatic fall didn't come on its first Monday, but on its first Saturday itself. Yudhra opened with a bang on Friday with ₹4.5 crore, on account of tickets priced at ₹99 on the occasion of National Cinema Day.

In its competition, old Bollywood movies re-released on the same day also fetched decent numbers. For instance, both Rahi Anil Bharve's 2018 folk horror film Tumbbad and Yash Chopra's 2004 blockbuster romantic saga Veer-Zaara continued to rake in numbers beyond its first week of re-release. This past Friday, PVR also released a bunch of Kareena Kapoor movies in order to celebrate 25 years of the actor in movies. Moreover, Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Stree 2 continues to dominate the box office for weeks now, finally entering the unprecedented ₹600 crore club on Sunday.

About Yudhra

Yudhra is directed by Ravi Udyawar of Mom-fame. It marks Malavika's Bollywood debut. Yudhra features Siddhant as the titular character, a man with anger issues, who goes undercover to bring down the powerful drug syndicate headed by Firoz and his son Shafiq (Raghav). The cast also includes Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, and Raj Arjun. The film is co-written by Farhan Akhtar, Akshat Ghildial, and Sridhar Raghavan. It's produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

The Hindustan Times review of Yudhra states, “The Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer had a lot of scope and potential, but the unimaginative story leaves you disappointed.”