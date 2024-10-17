HTCity Showstoppers | Mouni Roy: Fashion is a way of showcasing your inner creativity

Whether it’s dazzling in satin dresses or a pair of jeans and tee or embracing the elegance of sarees, Mouni Roy has been a trendsetter. Outfit: Basanti The actor looks drop-dead gorgeous in a chiffon saree paired with a pearl blouse from Basanti - Kapde Aur Koffee’s collection. She is wearing jumkas from Crisanto Jewels. Outfit: W for woman Jewellery: Crisanto Jewels Mouni Roy exudes timeless elegance in a gold tissue tunic with intricate Gota Patti work, paired with panelled sharara and a contrasting dupatta from W For Woman, perfect for the festive season. She completes the look with a striking choker necklace from Crisanto, featuring green gemstones and elaborate metalwork.

During a photoshoot for HTCity Showstoppers, the actor, who recently returned from celebrating her birthday in the Maldives, says, “Fashion is a way of showcasing your inner creativity without saying a word.”

Having transitioned from TV to Bollywood, with films such as Gold (2018), Made in China (2019) and Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva (2022), Roy is deeply involved in every aspect of her characters, including their costumes.

Outfit: Nehha Nhata Jewellery: Crisanto Jewels Mouni Roy stuns in a sheer pastel saree with delicate ruffles by Nehha Nhata. The saree’s embroidered floral border, which extends to the blouse in vibrant hues of red, blue, and gold, adds a glamorous touch. Her look is completed with a golden headband and minimal jewellery — a bangle, ring, and simple earrings from Crisanto Jewels.

So, when asked if she’s ever turned down a costume for a role, the 39-year-old shares, “Yes, it’s happened. There have been times when I’ve refused to wear something I didn’t feel comfortable in. I think it’s important for actors to feel confident in their own skin. If an outfit doesn’t fit the character or makes you uncomfortable, you should have that conversation with your team. Confidence is key.”

With a fanbase that includes 33.8M Instagram followers, Roy understands the influence she wields as a public figure.

Outfit: Indeloom She looks radiant in a red and gold Benarasi saree from Indeloom with a lotus motif blouse from Kalon Art Jewellery. Her look has been accented with bangles from Zeraki Jewels

Outfit: Vaishali Studio Mouni cuts an elegant figure in an ivory gown from Vaishali Shadangule

“I know people look up to me... At the end of the day, I believe in staying authentic. Fashion should be fun and empowering — it’s not just about following trends.”



Creative director and stylist: Shara Ashraf Prayag and Sameer Katariya

Photographer: Tejas Nerurkar

Hair and makeup: Mukesh Patil

Production: Maximus Collabs

Location: aximus Studio Mumbai

Talent coordinator: Monika Rawal

Artist PR: Think Talkies