HTCity Showstoppers | Mouni Roy: Fashion is a way of showcasing your inner creativity
ByYashika Mathur
Oct 17, 2024 04:21 PM IST
In an exclusive shoot for HTCity Showstoppers, Mouni Roy reflects on fashion as a form of self-expression and shares her belief in staying authentic
Whether it’s dazzling in satin dresses or a pair of jeans and tee or embracing the elegance of sarees, Mouni Roy has been a trendsetter.
During a photoshoot for HTCity Showstoppers, the actor, who recently returned from celebrating her birthday in the Maldives, says, “Fashion is a way of showcasing your inner creativity without saying a word.”
Having transitioned from TV to Bollywood, with films such as Gold (2018), Made in China (2019) and Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva (2022), Roy is deeply involved in every aspect of her characters, including their costumes.
So, when asked if she’s ever turned down a costume for a role, the 39-year-old shares, “Yes, it’s happened. There have been times when I’ve refused to wear something I didn’t feel comfortable in. I think it’s important for actors to feel confident in their own skin. If an outfit doesn’t fit the character or makes you uncomfortable, you should have that conversation with your team. Confidence is key.”
With a fanbase that includes 33.8M Instagram followers, Roy understands the influence she wields as a public figure.
“I know people look up to me... At the end of the day, I believe in staying authentic. Fashion should be fun and empowering — it’s not just about following trends.”
Creative director and stylist: Shara Ashraf Prayag and Sameer Katariya