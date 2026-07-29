Hyundai India Couture Week 2026: Arpita Mehta debuts Ceremonial, reimagining India's textile heritage

Designer Arpita Mehta made her much-anticipated Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 debut with Ceremonial, a collection that reinterpreted India's textile heritage for the modern woman. Presented at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in association with Nexxus New York, an FDCI initiative, the showcase revisited Bandhani, Banarasi, tissue and, for the first time in the designer's couture vocabulary, Kantha embroidery.

Arpita Mehta's Ceremonial collection at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026 (Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

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Rather than treating these crafts as relics of the past, Arpita Mehta celebrated them as living traditions, evolving alongside the women who wear them. Sculpted lehengas, fluid sarees, corseted blouses and contemporary drapes reflected a fresh approach to occasion dressing, balancing intricate craftsmanship with effortless wearability. Signature mirror work was elevated with vintage-inspired gemstone embroidery, while a palette of coconut, rose tan, sage and seafoam gradually deepened into rich violet and sindoor red.

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{{^usCountry}} The immersive presentation extended beyond the garments. Inspired by members-only lounges of the 1970s and '80s, the setting mirrored the collection's nostalgic yet contemporary spirit. A soundtrack blending house music with classic Bollywood influences completed the experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The immersive presentation extended beyond the garments. Inspired by members-only lounges of the 1970s and '80s, the setting mirrored the collection's nostalgic yet contemporary spirit. A soundtrack blending house music with classic Bollywood influences completed the experience. {{/usCountry}}

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The showcase was complemented by jewellery from Jatin Mor, and presented in association with Bergner.