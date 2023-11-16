‘I’m tired of blue-pink lehengas. There should be a revival of red’

When it comes to Karwa Chauth, no other hue can steal the thunder of red,” says actor-model Alankrita Sahai, who plays our muse to create Karwa Chauth looks that bring alive vintage aesthetics. “While I see my married friends wear everything from pink to sea green on the festival in the name of fashion, I think they should reclaim red. It’s the most gorgeous colour to wear on the occasion and the best way to celebrate the sanctity of the festival,” says Sahai, a self-proclaimed traditionalist.

Alankrita Sahai

.Sahai contrasts her red Banarasi saree with a diamond and blue sapphire necklace by Naulakha Jewellers. Her red Banarasi saree by Asha Gautam, accented with gold border, features zari work throughout. She wears gorgeous fresh marigold flowers in her bun.

.Sahai’s lehenga by Asha Gautam is inspired by the holy city of Vrindavan. It depicts the life and time of Lord Krishna, where the gopis are frolicking, cattle are grazing and Nature is blooming in all its glory. It features resham, zardozi and moti work. Sahai’s outfit is styled with two dupattas—a Banarasi organza and a floral tulle one with hand embroidery on the border.

Alankrita Sahai teams her red lehenga with an elaborate tanzanite and diamond neckpiece by Naulakha Jewellers. She completes the look with pink alta, blue glass bangles and red rose kada.

Styling & Creative Direction: Shara Ashraf

Text: Akshay Kaushal

Photos: Ichit Anand

Production: Zahera Kayanat

Hair and Makeup: Richa Agarwal

Accessories: Nikita Jindal

Location courtesy: JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity

