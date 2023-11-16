‘I’m tired of blue-pink lehengas. There should be a revival of red’
Actor-model Alankrita Sahai says that women observing Karwa Chauth should celebrate red in all its glory, as she brings inspiration for the festival.
When it comes to Karwa Chauth, no other hue can steal the thunder of red,” says actor-model Alankrita Sahai, who plays our muse to create Karwa Chauth looks that bring alive vintage aesthetics. “While I see my married friends wear everything from pink to sea green on the festival in the name of fashion, I think they should reclaim red. It’s the most gorgeous colour to wear on the occasion and the best way to celebrate the sanctity of the festival,” says Sahai, a self-proclaimed traditionalist.
Styling & Creative Direction: Shara Ashraf
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
Text: Akshay Kaushal
Photos: Ichit Anand
Production: Zahera Kayanat
Hair and Makeup: Richa Agarwal
Accessories: Nikita Jindal
Location courtesy: JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Topics