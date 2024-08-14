Independence Day 2024: Mumbaikars, celebrate with a culinary experience

Lunch away Independence Day offerings in Mumbai

Litti chokha(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Celebrate the spirit of freedom with a food experience that brings together India’s regional flavours. Choose from starter offerings like Sub Santre Ka Shorba, Zaituni Barwan Paneer Tikka to main course delicacies like Nadru Yakhani, Meen Kulambu, Berry Pulao, Litti Chokha and end on a sweet note with Kesar Phirni and Apple Jalebi.

What: Independence Day Lunch

Where: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, Andheri (E)

When: August 15

Timing: 12.30pm to 3pm

A flavoursome feast

Independence Day buffet(Photo: HTBS)

Immerse yourself in an unparalleled experience with a special lunch buffet with a wide variety of dishes to enjoy. Commemorate this special day with a celebration of flavours and memories.

What: Independence Day celebration

Where: The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive

When: August 15

Timing: 1pm to 3.30pm

Brunching the desi style

Independence Day brunch

Toast to freedom and festivity with a brunch and enjoy a delightful spread of patriotic-themed dishes, live music and stunning views. It features dishes like Tiranga Murgh Sheek Gilafi, Tandoori Tricolour Grilled Fish, Constitution of Paneer Shooley, British Raj Gruyere and Independent Kaju Khumb Kurkure. From the roast, relish Murgh Mussalam and Oven Roasted Fish Fillet with Lemon Basil, accompanied by Anna Potatoes, Roasted Root Vegetables Ragout and Caraway, Kachumber Salad and more.

What: Independence Day Brunch

Where: High Tide, The Resort, Malad (W)

When: August 15

Timing: 12.30 pm onwards

A taste of freedom

Independence Day lunch

With a tribute to the unity in diversity, enjoy a curated journey through the heart of India’s gastronomic diversity. From the aromatic biryanis of Hyderabad to the tangy chaats of Delhi, from the rich curries of Kerala to the sweet delights of Bengal, delight your taste buds and fill up with a sense of pride and patriotism.

What: Independence Day Lunch

Where: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, Goregaon (E)

When: August 15

Timing: 12.30pm to 4pm

Buffet bliss

Independence Day buffet(Photo: Adobe stock)

Dive into India’s culinary diversity with a buffet offering to embark on a gastronomic adventure across the vibrant tapestry of India. From the coastal delights of Kerala and Bengal to the hearty fare of Punjab and Rajasthan, every dish tells a story of the country’s rich culinary heritage.

What: Independence Day buffet

Where: Mool Kitchen & Bar, Fort

When: August 15

Timing: 12pm to 3.30 pm

A vibrant tribute

Tri-coloured barfi

With each dish paying a tribute to the vibrant colours and values of our nation, it will be a celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage and the spirit of freedom. The tiranga menu includes tri-coloured barfi, dhokla, khandvi, lassi, pulao, salad and bread pakoda.

What: Tiranga Festival

Where: Khandani Rajdhani (all outlets in the city)

When: August 14 and August 15

A delightful feast

Chicken tikka masala with naan

Treat your family to a delightful experience with an extensive menu of North Indian cuisine and unique retro cocktails. From classics like Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani to favourites like Karari Roti and Chicken Tikka, the culinary journey is sure to please every palate.

What: Independence Day Meal at Pritam Da Dhaba

Where: Pritam Da Dhaba, Juhu and Dadar outlets

When: August 15