Independence Day 2024: Mumbaikars, celebrate with a culinary experience
With India’s freedom day celebration tomorrow, enjoy a scrumptious meal along with your friends and family at these city offerings
Lunch away
Celebrate the spirit of freedom with a food experience that brings together India’s regional flavours. Choose from starter offerings like Sub Santre Ka Shorba, Zaituni Barwan Paneer Tikka to main course delicacies like Nadru Yakhani, Meen Kulambu, Berry Pulao, Litti Chokha and end on a sweet note with Kesar Phirni and Apple Jalebi.
What: Independence Day Lunch
Where: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, Andheri (E)
When: August 15
Timing: 12.30pm to 3pm
A flavoursome feast
Immerse yourself in an unparalleled experience with a special lunch buffet with a wide variety of dishes to enjoy. Commemorate this special day with a celebration of flavours and memories.
What: Independence Day celebration
Where: The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive
When: August 15
Timing: 1pm to 3.30pm
Brunching the desi style
Toast to freedom and festivity with a brunch and enjoy a delightful spread of patriotic-themed dishes, live music and stunning views. It features dishes like Tiranga Murgh Sheek Gilafi, Tandoori Tricolour Grilled Fish, Constitution of Paneer Shooley, British Raj Gruyere and Independent Kaju Khumb Kurkure. From the roast, relish Murgh Mussalam and Oven Roasted Fish Fillet with Lemon Basil, accompanied by Anna Potatoes, Roasted Root Vegetables Ragout and Caraway, Kachumber Salad and more.
What: Independence Day Brunch
Where: High Tide, The Resort, Malad (W)
When: August 15
Timing: 12.30 pm onwards
A taste of freedom
With a tribute to the unity in diversity, enjoy a curated journey through the heart of India’s gastronomic diversity. From the aromatic biryanis of Hyderabad to the tangy chaats of Delhi, from the rich curries of Kerala to the sweet delights of Bengal, delight your taste buds and fill up with a sense of pride and patriotism.
What: Independence Day Lunch
Where: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, Goregaon (E)
When: August 15
Timing: 12.30pm to 4pm
Buffet bliss
Dive into India’s culinary diversity with a buffet offering to embark on a gastronomic adventure across the vibrant tapestry of India. From the coastal delights of Kerala and Bengal to the hearty fare of Punjab and Rajasthan, every dish tells a story of the country’s rich culinary heritage.
What: Independence Day buffet
Where: Mool Kitchen & Bar, Fort
When: August 15
Timing: 12pm to 3.30 pm
A vibrant tribute
With each dish paying a tribute to the vibrant colours and values of our nation, it will be a celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage and the spirit of freedom. The tiranga menu includes tri-coloured barfi, dhokla, khandvi, lassi, pulao, salad and bread pakoda.
What: Tiranga Festival
Where: Khandani Rajdhani (all outlets in the city)
When: August 14 and August 15
A delightful feast
Treat your family to a delightful experience with an extensive menu of North Indian cuisine and unique retro cocktails. From classics like Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani to favourites like Karari Roti and Chicken Tikka, the culinary journey is sure to please every palate.
What: Independence Day Meal at Pritam Da Dhaba
Where: Pritam Da Dhaba, Juhu and Dadar outlets
When: August 15