India's first AI immersive fashion show: Shahid Kapoor-Tamannaah scorch the ramp

A recent fashion show by FDCI ushered in The Futureverse of Fashion at its Gurugram edition, with a groundbreaking exploration of how technology, design, and immersive storytelling are reimagining the very experience of fashion. Taking a leap from this year’s theme of defining Fashion’s Next Move, this edition presented an incredibly immersive visual spectacle that took haute couture beyond fabric and form, into the digital era of AI, code & interaction. Shahid Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia turn showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock

The showcase led with the creative forces of designer Falguni and Shane Peacock, alongside the Fashion Tour’s long-standing collaboration with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). At the heart of this edition was the simple truth that today’s fashion audiences no longer want to just watch fashion designs; they want to feel, experience and watch it come alive. The ‘Futureverse of Fashion’ elevated this desire into an immersive universe, where the runway became a living canvas of fashion. The outfits were not just futuristic in silhouette but also future-forward in thought, reflecting global sensibilities of where fashion is moving next.