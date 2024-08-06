Is ugly chic really back? 5 of the ugliest designer shoes you've ever seen

When Marilyn Monroe said, “Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world," she didn't take into consideration the newest trend we seem to be seeing all over our feeds, yet again. Ugly chic designer shoes are making a comeback, and it seems like the whole world has jumped on this bandwagon without a thought. Shoes like Balenciaga's Croc Madame and Maison Margiela’s Tabis have become bucket list items, almost always sold out. Ugly chic is back in style

Balenciaga's Croc Madame and Maison Margiela’s Tabis

There's something strangely captivating about this type of luxury footwear; it blends a sense of unease with an irresistible allure, making it impossible to look away. This intriguing duality is what makes their popularity skyrocket, with people lining up to pay thousands of dollars for a shoe that might go out of style tomorrow. You might think you've seen every ugly chic shoe design the world of haute couture has to offer. Here's a list that's going to prove you wrong.

The objet trouvé heel

The objet trouvé heel for Loewe's Spring Summer 2023 collection sports what they call a “fetish-inspired lacquered gloss finish”. Celebrities like Ariana Grande and Natasha Poonawalla have been spotted making a statement with them. The shoes were so exclusive, we can't even find a price tag for them!

The double boot

Designed by Kobi Levi for Lady Gaga's Born This Way, this double boot can be accurately termed as a wearable sculpture. His bizarre designs aim to make the mundane a little more livable. Kobi Levi's shoes are all handmade and range from around $800 to $3,000.

The Balenciaga Ugg heel

The resurgence of Uggs in the shoe ecosystem is disappointing, to say the least. The main USP of a pair of Uggs is how comfortable it is, despite the ugliness. The same cannot be said about these heels which retail for an easy $1551.

Thong boots

A style popularised by Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week, thong boots can be classified as the antithesis of everything a shoe should be. Popular sentiment is that boots with your toes out seem unnecessary, provocative and mildly infuriating especially when they retail for a couple of thousand dollars.

Trump's gold sneakers

Did you know Donald Trump has his very own pair of shoes which go for around $399? A pair of bright golden high tops that will certainly make your political standing bright and clear, you don't really want to miss out on these. Who said words speak louder than your outfit choices?

As fashion enthusiasts eagerly invest in these bold and often polarizing styles, one thing is clear: ugly chic is here to stay, at least for now.