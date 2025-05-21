Janhvi Kapoor takes the desi nazar battu to Cannes 2025: How one kala dagha dominated the red carpet

Janhvi Kapoor’s Cannes 2025 debut was nothing short of a fashion fairytale — sweeping gowns, meticulous detailing, and two unforgettable red carpet looks. But beyond the couture and the cameras, what truly caught the eye was a humble black thread — the kala dhaga — wrapped delicately around her wrist in both appearances. Janhvi Kapoor's at the Cannes Film Festival

Her couture moments

On May 20, Janhvi Kapoor walked the Cannes red carpet ahead of the premiere of Homebound, her latest film, looking ethereal in a rose-hued Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. The outfit, woven from real tissue fabric specially crafted in Benaras, shimmered with a soft metallic sheen. A veil trailing from her low bun added a timeless touch, while pearl jewellery tied the whole look together with understated opulence.

If her first look was dreamy, her second took her personal style to the next level. For the film’s official premiere, Janhvi turned heads in a bold custom Anamika Khanna gown in a mellow teal. The sculpted corset and dramatic train gave her a statuesque silhouette, while a delicate back chain with charms and pearls added a whisper of sultry elegance. And still, there it was — the same thin black thread nestled among her sparkling accessories.

The meaning behind the kala dhaga

In a sea of diamonds and designer couture, the kala dhaga stood out not for its value, but for its meaning. Rooted deeply in Indian tradition, the black thread is worn to protect against negative energy or nazar, serving as a spiritual shield in daily life. Its symbolism runs across communities and generations — from children’s wrists to front doors of homes — offering quiet protection and a connection to something older, deeper, and sacred.

Though often hidden beneath sleeves or worn on the ankle, Janhvi’s decision to let the thread be visible, especially on a global red carpet, felt both intentional and intimate. Amid the curated glamour of Cannes, it was a personal nod to home, heritage, and faith.

As fashion houses race to redefine what’s “in,” Janhvi reminded the world that sometimes the most powerful accessory is the one we’ve worn all along.

About Homebound

Written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound is a gripping tale that delves deep into the complexities of dreams, friendship, and sacrifice. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with co-producers Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, the film has already made a lasting impression, earning a powerful 9-minute standing ovation at its premiere today.

Set against the rural landscapes of North India, Homebound tells the story of two childhood friends whose shared ambition of becoming police officers is tested by systemic barriers and personal dilemmas. With its heartfelt narrative and universal themes, this film, backed by Dharma Productions, is one that promises to resonate with audiences on a global scale.