Homebound goes global: Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar and Ishaan Khatter shine as Bollywood takes over the Cannes red carpet

It was a moment many had been waiting for: the return of Bollywood in full force to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. This year, that moment came wrapped in glamour, talent, and storytelling as Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound premiered in the Un Certain Regard section — a significant nod from one of the world’s most revered cinematic platforms. What made the occasion even more remarkable was the powerful presence of its cast and creative team, who stormed the red carpet in unforgettable fashion. Homebound goes global

Backed by an impressive lineup of producers—Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Martin Scorsese on board as executive producer — Homebound was already set to be one of the most talked-about premieres. Co-produced by Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan du Plantier, the film also marked a high-fashion affair, with each attendee adding their own signature flair to the red carpet.

Here's what the cast wore to Cannes

Making her Cannes debut, Janhvi Kapoor channelled her late mother, Sridevi, with a poetic elegance that took over the red carpet. Dressed in a custom Tarun Tahiliani ensemble — a delicate rose-coloured creation made from handwoven tissue fabric from Benaras — Janhvi looked like she had stepped out of a dream. The outfit, with its subtle metallic sheen and a dramatic veil covering her low bun, was as much a fashion statement as it was an emotional homage. Her look was further accessorised with minimal pearl jewellery, allowing the craftsmanship and memory behind the outfit to shine.

Actor Ishaan Khatter embraced understated luxury in a Gaurav Gupta wine-coloured velvet suit. The structured blazer was adorned with intricate black embroidery, paired with relaxed wide-leg trousers that lent a casual confidence to his look. A silver ear earring and shiny black shoes added just the right edge, while his sharp grooming elevated the ensemble into a masterclass in masculine elegance.

When it comes to red carpet drama, no one does it like Karan Johar. Dressed in a custom Manish Malhotra ivory bandhgala, Johar turned heads in a look that blended the flamboyance of Bridgerton with the confidence of Bollywood royalty. With a dramatic cape, bold shoulders, and a textured jacquard collar, the look felt familiar yet fresh — an evolution of Manish Malhotra’s signature style. But the real highlight? Karan’s accessories: a cluster of emerald-studded brooches and collar pins crafted in 18k gold. If Malhotra made a crown, Johar may as well have worn it.

Let's not forget the queen of international red carpets, Natasha Poonawalla! The icon brought couture with a conscience, supporting Homebound as a symbol of socially conscious storytelling, she walked the red carpet in a rare John Galliano for Dior archival piece — styled by Anahita Shroff Adjania. The look fused French couture with Indian aesthetics, resulting in a fashion-forward silhouette that captured the spirit of cultural crossover.

Furthermore, actor Vishal Jethwa, making his Cannes debut, turned heads in a custom Kaushik Velendra creation. Accompanied by his mother, Preeti Jethwa, the actor’s moment on the red carpet was both heartfelt and high-impact. Styled by Eka Lakhani, the look was hand-embroidered with thousands of crystals on a 3D heat-reactive fabric.

About the movie

Set against the backdrop of rural North India, Homebound follows two childhood friends whose shared dream of becoming police officers begins to unravel under the weight of systemic pressures and personal sacrifice. Produced by Dharma Productions, this is one story that looks poised to resonate far beyond the screen.

With Homebound, Bollywood wasn’t just present at Cannes — it was powerful, poetic, and unapologetically bold. From Janhvi's heartfelt homage to Johar’s high-drama couture, every look told a story, just like the film they were there to celebrate.