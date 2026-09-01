From sheer gowns and visible lingerie to boho blouses and ‘90s-inspired separates, Joey King is making the press tour for Practical Magic 2 a lesson in modern romantic dressing. Here are five standout looks that capture her evolving style.

Dark romance, sheer drama

Joey King’s Practical Magic 2 press tour is a masterclass in boho romance

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In London, King embraced dark romantic glamour in a custom black sheer halter gown by Miu Miu, layered over visible Spanx underwear. Understated jewellery, pin-straight hair and soft glam kept the look sleek. What makes it stand out is the deliberate lingerie reveal, giving the ethereal, witchy silhouette a provocative high-fashion edge.

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A witchy boho mini

{{^usCountry}} For the UK press day, King leaned into a darker take on bohemian dressing in a Roberto Cavalli floral mini, complete with a high turtleneck and dramatic purple-ombre bell sleeves. Mesh pumps, delicate jewellery and auburn waves finished the look. The theatrical sleeves give the vintage-inspired silhouette a distinctly modern-gothic mood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the UK press day, King leaned into a darker take on bohemian dressing in a Roberto Cavalli floral mini, complete with a high turtleneck and dramatic purple-ombre bell sleeves. Mesh pumps, delicate jewellery and auburn waves finished the look. The theatrical sleeves give the vintage-inspired silhouette a distinctly modern-gothic mood. {{/usCountry}}

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Butter-yellow fairy tale

At the Practical Magic 2 premiere, King swapped dark romance for ethereal glamour in a custom butter-yellow Miu Miu sheer gown, detailed with delicate floral embellishments. Its empire waist and matching briefs brought a vintage nightgown quality to the look. The unexpected colour softens the sheer trend, giving it a dreamy, fairy-tale finish.

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The elevated white blouse

In between promos, King made a case for bringing boho dressing into everyday wardrobes in Dôen’s ruffled white Helena Top, paired with relaxed light-wash jeans and nude heels. Round sunglasses and a matching bag completed the look. The contrast between delicate lace and loose denim is what makes this otherwise simple outfit feel effortlessly polished.

A ‘90s boudoir throwback

In New York, King channelled ‘90s romantic dressing in a semi-sheer cream mesh-lace polo and matching satin mini skirt by Nastya Masha, layered over Victoria’s Secret lingerie. Rose-tinted glasses, drop earrings and soft braids reinforced the retro mood. The look stands out for its playful boudoir layering, balancing delicate femininity with a distinctly nostalgic edge.

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