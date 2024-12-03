Menu Explore
Kangana Ranaut's parliamentary fashion is a lesson on winter saree styling

ByAkshay Kaushal
Dec 03, 2024 11:59 AM IST

Is Kangana the most stylish Indian politician till date?

From pairing her Kantha work saree with a button-down shirt and a knitted vest to styling a mulmul saree with a double-breasted tartan blazer with boots, Kangana is unarguably the most stylish Indian parliamentarian and her saree looks are a lesson on how you can ace your saree game in colder climes by pairing them in the chicest possible way.

Kangana's sari-torial swagger in the Parliament in worth applauding.
Kangana's sari-torial swagger in the Parliament in worth applauding.

Mulmul saree paired with tartan printed blazer

Kangana Ranaut paired a pastel-hued mulmul saree with a checkered blazer.
Kangana Ranaut paired a pastel-hued mulmul saree with a checkered blazer.

Kangana did a perfect colour-blocking by pairing her mumul saree with a pink and white houndstooth blazer. She rounded off her look with a Burberry bag and tinted sunglasses. And for those of us who think that matching our shoes to our bag is a fashion win, Kangana proves that it's not always true.

 

Styling saree with a shirt and a knitted vest

Kangana Ranaut sports a kantha saree paired with a knitted vest and a button-down.
Kangana Ranaut sports a kantha saree paired with a knitted vest and a button-down.

Is this the coolest way to wear sarees in winters? Kangana wore her kantha work saree with a button-down and a knitted vest. She rolled up the sleeves of her shirt for a relaxed vibe and styled her hair in a half-up,half-down look. She exuded radiance in this ensemble.

Saree + loafers + trenchcoat 

 

Kangana paired her saree with a trenchcoat.
Kangana paired her saree with a trenchcoat.

Kangana makes a case for pairing sarees with trenchcoats. While this styling is no-brainer, a lot depends on the type of saree you are picking up to style the khaki trenchcoat with. For example, a fully embroidered or brocade saree wouldn't look flattering when paired with a trenchcoat.

Monotone saree with a formal blazer

Kangana looks uber-stylish in a monotone saree and paired with a crew neck blouse and a black blazer.
Kangana looks uber-stylish in a monotone saree and paired with a crew neck blouse and a black blazer.

This look of Kangana exude sheer sophistication. The plain saree looks appealing when paired with a black blazer. She finishes off her look with a bindi and pair of styl

Follow Us On