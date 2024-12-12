Keerthy Suresh's wedding ensemble hint at Juliette sleeves being the next big trend: Khushi, Alia, Rashmika follow suit

The term 'retro' increasingly appears to be a misnomer considering the formidable waves of resurgence it thrives through. A micro-token of this are the Juliette sleeves, more colloquially referred to as 'puff sleeves'. Even if the 60s demure vibe is not something you're going for, a hint of poof by your shoulders is more than enough to tip the scale in favour of yesteryear nostalgia. Keerthy Suresh's wedding ensemble signals the next big desi trend on the rise, Juliette sleeves: Take cue from Khushi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna(Photo: Instagram/keerthysuresh, khushikapoor)

Speaking of contemporary cues, Keerthy Suresh's wedding ensemble was a simple and sophisticated celebration of traditional sartoria. Was it however, a subtle nod in favour of the Juliette sleeve revival? We certainly think so. Here are your visual cues.

Keerthy Suresh

We of course commence with the bride of the moment, Keerthy. The Baby John actor's wedding photos, shared earlier today, featured her in traditional south silks, one in silken crimson red with embossed silver embroidery and the other in canary yellow lined with gold-dusted parrot green. What stood out in the latter, besides the overwhelming love between Keerthy and now-husband Antony Thattil, was her stiff and poofy Juliette sleeve blouse. Brides-to-be, take note!

Khushi Kapoor

Earlier this month, Khushi Kapoor arrived for best friend and the now-married Aaliyah Kashyap's mehndi festivities. Dressed in a colourfully riotous Tarun Tahiliani saree in heavily embroidered muted rani pink, the blouse was the real showstopper. Beaded and dori-fastened, the daring back's innovative silhouette was balanced out with — you guessed it, Juliette sleeves!

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is the woman of the hour. The Pushpa 2: The Rule actor had debuted her now-iconic character of Srivalli back in 2021, in a simple linen saree, paired with a canary green puffy-sleeved blouse. A more grounded and ornamental take on the same was featured on the actor for the Allu Arjun sequel which is currently wreaking havoc at the box office, globally.

Rashmika Mandanna in Juliette sleeves as Srivalli for Pushpa and Pushpa 2(Photos: X)

Alia Bhatt

Last but not the least, we're throwing it back to everyone's favourite, Alia Bhatt. Embodying the Bengali aesthetic to the hilt for Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) track Dhindora Baaje Re, Alia was decked out in a high-tied gold dotted red saree. The plush and puffy Juliette sleeves made the look what it was as she seamlessly danced and pranced around with Ranveer Singh.

Will you be giving your blouses a retro twist?