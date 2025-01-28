Knit-pick your way to haute couture: Netizen shocks internet with this at home Ralph Lauren cable knit dupe

The sartorial world is all set for a whole new series of trends to fawn over and replicate. We're talking about the beginning of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer's showcase, with Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli leading the pack. There were ruffles, layers, cuts, and embellishments. Think maximalism and it was there on the runway. And considering that the end of the month is nigh and bank balances may be running low, a whole world of jugaads might be at your disposal if you are desi and nifty enough to recreate these 'fits. Netizen's mum knits him the iconic cricket jumper(Photos: X)

And speaking of high fashion's balance of avant-garde and street style, an essential one to look out for are the knits and layering you can recreate with items from your own wardrobe, or a simple trip to the nearest market! And if all else fails, you might consider going the Uorfi Javed way as a manner of recreating these oh-so-glam outfits for yourself.

Take, for instance, this one particular X user and haute couture enthusiast. Entrepreneur Sandeep Mall had been eyeing Ralph Lauren's The Iconic Cricket Jumper for years. Priced at a very dear ₹31,000, this beauty remained an out-of-reach aspiration for him. Well, that is until his mum decided to take matters in her own hands — literally. She knit him a gorgeous cable knit V-neck sweater, right out of the Indian cricket team's Test uniform! All as a way of “fulfilling her son's desire”!

As a desi child, you, too, may have grown up wearing sweaters knit with great love by your daadi-naani-mummy-mausi. Social media users in the comment section sure found it super relatable! “Beautiful, meri daadi aaj bhi khud bana leti hai,” shared one user, and another promptly informed, “I got the same thing done from my mom this winter.”

Other viewers couldn't help but appreciate this “priceless” and heartfelt act of maternal love, saying, “maa to maa hoti hai.” One user commented, “Now it’s more expensive than a Ralph Lauren.” “Now you will own an exquisite, custom made piece,” joked an X user.

But that's not all netizens pointed out. An X user cheekily noted, “Aww, isn’t it the same our old cricket team was wearing for years? We all had a sleeveless vest version of it while growing up.”

Do you remember the gold old days of handcrafted knits, lovingly and diligently made for us before the onset of every winter? Or is it just something a '90s kid (read: me) remembers? Any millennials among the readers?