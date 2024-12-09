Uorfi's updated take on apsara-core reminds of Sridevi and Juhi Chawla Yash Raj era, save for the wardrobe malfunction

The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund event held in Mumbai last night served as a fiery backdrop to Uorfi Javed's latest sartorial turn. Significantly more demure than her other out-of-the-box curations, the Raw Mango ensemble represented a modern-day update on the age old apsara aesthetic. The minor wardrobe malfunction may have grabbed unintended attention but it still wasn't important enough to take away from the refreshingly traditional turn Uorfi chose to walk the red carpet in. Uorfi Javed's rustic take on the apsara aesthetic reminds of Sridevi, Juhi Chawla in their prime(Photos: X, Instagram/who_wore_what_when)

The Raw Mango Banarasi saree was artfully draped to accentuate her curves, leaving enough of it to snugly hug her bust to compliment the no-blouse curation. Panels were the key feature of the pallu doubling up as her bust detail but the crown of flowers was the final touch which completely stole the show, also the detail which really drove home the reminiscence of the 'apsara' era.

If you're wondering what the inspiration really was, we for one can't help but not think of the pristine white, veil-clad and crown-adorned apsara costume immortalised by the likes of Sridevi and Juhi Chawla. To be more specific, we are referring to the late Sridevi's turn as a heavenly angel in svelte drapes and sheer veils across films like Rishi Kapoor's Chandni (1989) and Chiranjeevi's Aadmi aur Apsara (1990).

Juhi's Darr (1993) dance sequence from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has also gone down as a crowd favourite over the decades.

Coming back to Uorfi, this isn't the first time she has cosplayed as an apsara. Earlier this year, she stood bejeweled head to toe in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation which was a much more polished take on the aesthetic.

But this time around, the raw and rustic throwback when it came to pillars of the ensemble is presumably what has really made heads turn.

What did you think of Uorfi's dance on the demure side?