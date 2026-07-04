Lamine Yamal turns heads with a custom Batman chain at the FIFA World Cup

Even before kickoff, Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal had fans talking. This time, it wasn’t for his footwork but for a spectacular Batman-inspired diamond chain he sported while arriving for Spain’s FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Austria at the SoFi Stadium in California on July 3, Friday.

Lamine Yamal completed his pre-match look with a sparkling custom Batman pendant

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Created by The AJ Jewels, the custom piece was crafted in 9k and 18k white and yellow gold and set with nearly 3,400 diamonds. The pendant features Batman’s masked face against a gold Gotham-inspired skyline, suspended from a chunky yellow-gold chain.

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{{^usCountry}} The jewellery also carries a personal touch. Above the Batman logo sits the number 304, a tribute to Rocafonda, the neighbourhood in Mataró, Catalonia, where Yamal grew up. Referencing the area’s postal code, the digits have become a recurring motif in the teenager’s jewellery collection and celebrations. The accessory ensured the 18-year-old g rabbed attention even before stepping onto the pitch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The jewellery also carries a personal touch. Above the Batman logo sits the number 304, a tribute to Rocafonda, the neighbourhood in Mataró, Catalonia, where Yamal grew up. Referencing the area’s postal code, the digits have become a recurring motif in the teenager’s jewellery collection and celebrations. The accessory ensured the 18-year-old g rabbed attention even before stepping onto the pitch. {{/usCountry}}

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