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Lamine Yamal turns heads with a custom Batman chain at the FIFA World Cup

The Spain star's bespoke pendant features nearly 3,400 diamonds, a Batman motif and a heartfelt tribute to his childhood neighbourhood of Rocafonda.

Updated on: Jul 04, 2026 06:36 PM IST
By HT Correspondent
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Even before kickoff, Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal had fans talking. This time, it wasn’t for his footwork but for a spectacular Batman-inspired diamond chain he sported while arriving for Spain’s FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Austria at the SoFi Stadium in California on July 3, Friday.

Lamine Yamal completed his pre-match look with a sparkling custom Batman pendant
Lamine Yamal completed his pre-match look with a sparkling custom Batman pendant

Created by The AJ Jewels, the custom piece was crafted in 9k and 18k white and yellow gold and set with nearly 3,400 diamonds. The pendant features Batman’s masked face against a gold Gotham-inspired skyline, suspended from a chunky yellow-gold chain.

 
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